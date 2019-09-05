Carrie Underwood: 30 In-the-Moment Stage Photos From Her Cry Pretty Tour 360
Carrie Underwood is everywhere right now — and we're not even including America's Got Talent, where 12-year-old Ansley Burns wowed with a rendition of the country superstar's hit, "Cry Pretty." Underwood recently wrapped up her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which marked the first time that the 37-year-old Grammy-winning, "Southbound" singer has toured as a mother of two, with 4-year-old son Isaiah and baby Jacob joining her on the road.
Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360 opened May 1, 2019, in Greensboro, North Carolina. The first leg crisscrossed the states, and hit Europe before concluding July 6 in Canada. Amid all this, Underwood, the 2005 American Idol champ, worked in a return to the Idol stage, rocked out with rock-legend Joan Jett at CMA Fest, hit the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, took goofy selfies with family and friends, and made her way to country music’s spiritual home, the Grand Ole Opry, for a series of dates in July and August.
Underwood has been letting it all out for this tour, so expect to see more than just the polished red-carpet version of your favorite Oklahoma blonde on the concert stage. "I hope people know you gotta have a little crazy in ya!" she told London's Guardian in advance of her U.K. dates. "I've got long blonde hair, and I like glitter … But there's a little crazy in there, and I like that to come out every once in a while."
The Cry Pretty Tour 360 resumed Sept. 10 in San Diego and ran through October. A crew member touted an opening number as "the coolest part" of the show. "I still think this is hands down the coolest part of the show," the behind-the-scenes team member wrote in a Twitter post that shows Underwood emerging from backstage. "To do this every night and NOT just pre-tape it. Lead into CP doing your own damn makeup, then come up on stage and kill it. You're a bada—, @carrieunderwood."
For now, check out Underwood's summer of shows across the globe, moments with friends and fans — and, of course, her wardrobe of fabulous outfits.
Love at first sight
Throwing it back to the first time I saw our stage for the #CryPrettyTour360 This tour is everything I could’ve ever hoped for and more! I am so proud of what we’ve all been able to accomplish...and we’re just getting started! I also have to say how proud I am of my family for coming together and making it all work! Having a 4 year old and a 4 month old out on the road is not easy, but it’s beyond worth it! I am so blessed that I get to be a road warrior AND a mom simultaneously! 💖 #RoadLife #TBT #Blessed #MomsCanDoAnything PS, say hi to @mentorquest rocking out in the background!
It was clearly an emotional moment for Underwood to see her Cry Pretty Tour 360 stage for the first time. In an Instagram post, the singer noted that she felt blessed to be "a road warrior AND a mom simultaneously."
Opening night
Thank you, Greensboro, for an AMAZING first show of the #CryPrettyTour360 ! We truly felt the love tonight!!!
Underwood debuted her tough, but feminine tour wardrobe of sparkly dresses, sequined jackets, fedora hats and leather-and-chain accessories on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Viva Las Vegas
In every city on her tour, Underwood reaches out to a fan who's going through a tough time, and asks them to join her on stage and perform the Ludacris rap from her hit, "The Champion." During Underwood's May 11 Las Vegas performance, Steven Schiraldi, who is living with spina bifida, took his turn in the spotlight.
Never forgetting her roots
On May 19, Underwood joined Ryan Seacrest in Los Angeles for the American Idol finale, and performed her hit "Southbound."
Fort McMurray fierce
In late May, Cry Pretty Tour 360 hit the Great White North. Underwood commanded the stage in the Alberta, Canada, city of Fort McMurray on May 30.
Rocking the red carpet
On June 5, Underwood posed with fans at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and wowed in her Michael Cinco dress and Rene Caovilla sandals.
Picture perfect
While sparkling on the CMTs red carpet, Underwood posed with hockey-player husband Mike Fisher.
Say 'cheese'
The cute couple smiled for a selfie inside the CMTs, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
Country gals
Inside the CMTs, Underwood was joined by her equally sparkly outfitted friends (pictured, from left to right) Jennifer Wayne, Hannah Mulholland, Lindsay Ell and Naomi Cooke. Wayne, Mulholland and Cooke comprise Runaway Jane, one of the Cry Pretty tour's opening acts.
No ceiling
Even at the CMTs, Underwood took her show on the road: She performed "Southbound" at Nashville's outdoor Centennial Park, located about 2 miles from Bridgestone Arena.
Owning the stage
During her CMT Music Awards performance, the country singer hit the right notes in a pink sequin skirt, multi-colored top and matching earrings.
A magic night
The crowd at Centennial Park lit up the night with their dance moves — and glow sticks — during Underwood's CMT Music Awards performance.
Winning big
During the ceremony, Underwood won CMT Music Awards for Video of the Year ("Cry Pretty") and Female Video of the Year ("Love Wins").
Country strong
At the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 7, Underwood looked tough in a leather ensemble with chain accessories.
A little bit country, a little bit rock 'n' roll
Audience members at the 2019 CMA Music Festival "freak[ed] out" when rock legend Joan Jett joined Underwood on stage.
Ottawa all-star
During her June 10 tour stop in the Canadian city of Ottawa, Underwood played a cool-looking electric guitar, and sang her heart out while wearing a black-sequined outfit.
On the mic
Had some extra special help with sound check today, so tonight’s show is bound to sound amazing!!! 😍🎶🎤
Underwood beamed as her elder son, Isaiah, joined her on stage before her June 13 show in Hershey, Pennsylvania,
Big cheese
During her June 20 stop in Milwaukee, Underwood was presented with a likeness of herself carved into a block of cheese. Aptly, she hashtagged the resulting Instagram post "WheresTheWine" because, well, what else is going to go with all that cheese?
Glastonbury glam
The country singer flew across the world for a June 29 performance at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Glastonbury, England.
Bringing the U.S.A. to the U.K.
While in the United Kingdom, Underwood performed at SSE Arena in London's Wembley on July 4.
Special guests
Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle of the U.K. country duo, the Shires, opened for Underwood at the Wembley show.
Gray power
Even though she was busy touring, Underwood still had time in July to try out the age filter on Face App with husband Mike Fisher. Don't they still look good?
Classic country
Carrie’d away with @carrieunderwood on 4 #Opry shows this weekend? NEVER! 💖
Underwood dressed in roses and long sleeves for one of her four performances at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in July.
Full circle
Underwood looked darling in white while she sang with childhood idol Bryan White ("Someone Else's Star") at the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 13. In an Instagram post, she called it her "FullCircleMoment."
Grand Ole opportunity
As always, completely blown away by you, @carrieunderwood! 😍 #Opry
Returning to the Grand Ole Opry stage in August, Underwood wore a sweet-looking, golden-hued sleeveless dress.
Tour friends
Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye of the rising country duo, Maddie & Tae, served as one of Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360 opening acts.
Up in arms
Maddie & Tae kept pace with Underwood by rocking the stage at the 2019 CMA Music Festival.
Red carpet smiles
The women of the ACM-nominated Runaway Jane posed at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. Their glam gunmetal, glitter and lace make them a perfect fit musically -- and visually -- for the Cry Pretty Tour 360.