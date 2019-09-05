Carrie Underwood: 30 In-the-Moment Stage Photos From Her Cry Pretty Tour 360

Never forgetting her roots (Photo: ABC/YouTube) On May 19, Underwood joined Ryan Seacrest in Los Angeles for the American Idol finale, and performed her hit "Southbound."

Rocking the red carpet (Photo: ason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT) On June 5, Underwood posed with fans at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and wowed in her Michael Cinco dress and Rene Caovilla sandals.

Say 'cheese' (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT) The cute couple smiled for a selfie inside the CMTs, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Country gals (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT/ Getty Images) Inside the CMTs, Underwood was joined by her equally sparkly outfitted friends (pictured, from left to right) Jennifer Wayne, Hannah Mulholland, Lindsay Ell and Naomi Cooke. Wayne, Mulholland and Cooke comprise Runaway Jane, one of the Cry Pretty tour's opening acts.

No ceiling (Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT) Even at the CMTs, Underwood took her show on the road: She performed "Southbound" at Nashville's outdoor Centennial Park, located about 2 miles from Bridgestone Arena.

Owning the stage (Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT) During her CMT Music Awards performance, the country singer hit the right notes in a pink sequin skirt, multi-colored top and matching earrings.

A magic night (Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT) The crowd at Centennial Park lit up the night with their dance moves — and glow sticks — during Underwood's CMT Music Awards performance.

Winning big (Photo: Jason Davis / Stringer / Getty, Getty) During the ceremony, Underwood won CMT Music Awards for Video of the Year ("Cry Pretty") and Female Video of the Year ("Love Wins").

Meet the press (Photo: ET/YouTube) Entertainment Tonight caught up with Underwood backstage at the CMT Music Awards.

Country strong (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images) At the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 7, Underwood looked tough in a leather ensemble with chain accessories.

A little bit country, a little bit rock 'n' roll (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Audience members at the 2019 CMA Music Festival "freak[ed] out" when rock legend Joan Jett joined Underwood on stage.

Glastonbury glam (Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) The country singer flew across the world for a June 29 performance at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Glastonbury, England.

Wembley wonderful (Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images) On stage at Wembley, Underwood dazzled in a black leather jumpsuit. Fierce!

Special guests (Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images) Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle of the U.K. country duo, the Shires, opened for Underwood at the Wembley show.

Tour friends View this post on Instagram Night 1 ✨ thanks for the love Greensboro! A post shared by Maddie & Tae (@maddieandtae) on May 1, 2019 at 6:27pm PDT Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye of the rising country duo, Maddie & Tae, served as one of Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360 opening acts.

Up in arms (Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) Maddie & Tae kept pace with Underwood by rocking the stage at the 2019 CMA Music Festival.