Carrie Underwood: 30 In-the-Moment Stage Photos From Her Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is everywhere right now — and we're not even including America's Got Talent, where 12-year-old Ansley Burns wowed with a rendition of the country superstar's hit, "Cry Pretty." Underwood recently wrapped up her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which marked the first time that the 37-year-old Grammy-winning, "Southbound" singer has toured as a mother of two, with 4-year-old son Isaiah and baby Jacob joining her on the road.

Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360 opened May 1, 2019, in Greensboro, North Carolina. The first leg crisscrossed the states, and hit Europe before concluding July 6 in Canada. Amid all this, Underwood, the 2005 American Idol champ, worked in a return to the Idol stage, rocked out with rock-legend Joan Jett at CMA Fest, hit the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, took goofy selfies with family and friends, and made her way to country music’s spiritual home, the Grand Ole Opry, for a series of dates in July and August.

embed1
(Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images)

Underwood has been letting it all out for this tour, so expect to see more than just the polished red-carpet version of your favorite Oklahoma blonde on the concert stage. "I hope people know you gotta have a little crazy in ya!" she told London's Guardian in advance of her U.K. dates. "I've got long blonde hair, and I like glitter … But there's a little crazy in there, and I like that to come out every once in a while."

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 resumed Sept. 10 in San Diego and ran through October. A crew member touted an opening number as "the coolest part" of the show. "I still think this is hands down the coolest part of the show," the behind-the-scenes team member wrote in a Twitter post that shows Underwood emerging from backstage. "To do this every night and NOT just pre-tape it. Lead into CP doing your own damn makeup, then come up on stage and kill it. You're a bada—, @carrieunderwood."

For now, check out Underwood's summer of shows across the globe, moments with friends and fans — and, of course, her wardrobe of fabulous outfits.

Opening night

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, Greensboro, for an AMAZING first show of the #CryPrettyTour360 ! We truly felt the love tonight!!!

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Underwood debuted her tough, but feminine tour wardrobe of sparkly dresses, sequined jackets, fedora hats and leather-and-chain accessories on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina.  

Viva Las Vegas

In every city on her tour, Underwood reaches out to a fan who's going through a tough time, and asks them to join her on stage and perform the Ludacris rap from her hit, "The Champion." During Underwood's May 11 Las Vegas performance, Steven Schiraldi, who is living with spina bifida, took his turn in the spotlight.  

Never forgetting her roots

idol-finale
(Photo: ABC/YouTube)

On May 19, Underwood joined Ryan Seacrest in Los Angeles for the American Idol finale, and performed her hit "Southbound." 

Fort McMurray fierce

In late May, Cry Pretty Tour 360 hit the Great White North. Underwood commanded the stage in the Alberta, Canada, city of Fort McMurray on May 30. 

Rocking the red carpet

CMT_red carpet
(Photo: ason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

On June 5, Underwood posed with fans at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and wowed in her Michael Cinco dress and Rene Caovilla sandals.

Picture perfect

carrie-underwood-mike-fisher_getty-Rick Diamond : Stringer
(Photo: Rick Diamond / Stringer / Getty, Getty)

While sparkling on the CMTs red carpet, Underwood posed with hockey-player husband Mike Fisher.

Say 'cheese'

cmts-audience
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT)

The cute couple smiled for a selfie inside the CMTs, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. 

Country gals

cmts friends
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT/ Getty Images)

Inside the CMTs, Underwood was joined by her equally sparkly outfitted friends (pictured, from left to right) Jennifer Wayne, Hannah Mulholland, Lindsay Ell and Naomi Cooke. Wayne, Mulholland and Cooke comprise Runaway Jane, one of the Cry Pretty tour's opening acts

No ceiling

cmts-performance
(Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT)

Even at the CMTs, Underwood took her show on the road: She performed "Southbound" at Nashville's outdoor Centennial Park, located about 2 miles from Bridgestone Arena. 

Owning the stage

cmts-performance-2
(Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT)

During her CMT Music Awards performance, the country singer hit the right notes in a pink sequin skirt, multi-colored top and matching earrings.  

A magic night

cmts-stage
(Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT)

The crowd at Centennial Park lit up the night with their dance moves — and glow sticks — during Underwood's CMT Music Awards performance. 

Winning big

carrie-underwood_getty-Jason Davis : Stringer
(Photo: Jason Davis / Stringer / Getty, Getty)

During the ceremony, Underwood won CMT Music Awards for Video of the Year ("Cry Pretty") and Female Video of the Year ("Love Wins"). 

Meet the press

et-interview
(Photo: ET/YouTube)

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Underwood backstage at the CMT Music Awards.

Country strong

cma-fest-carrie
(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

At the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 7, Underwood looked tough in a leather ensemble with chain accessories. 

A little bit country, a little bit rock 'n' roll

cma-fest-jett
(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Audience members at the 2019 CMA Music Festival "freak[ed] out" when rock legend Joan Jett joined Underwood on stage.  

Ottawa all-star

During her June 10 tour stop in the Canadian city of Ottawa, Underwood played a cool-looking electric guitar, and sang her heart out while wearing a black-sequined outfit. 

On the mic

View this post on Instagram

Had some extra special help with sound check today, so tonight’s show is bound to sound amazing!!! 😍🎶🎤

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Underwood beamed as her elder son, Isaiah, joined her on stage before her June 13 show in Hershey, Pennsylvania,

Big cheese

During her June 20 stop in Milwaukee, Underwood was presented with a likeness of herself carved into a block of cheese. Aptly, she hashtagged the resulting Instagram post "WheresTheWine" because, well, what else is going to go with all that cheese?

Glastonbury glam

glastonbury-carrie
(Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The country singer flew across the world for a June 29 performance at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Glastonbury, England.

Bringing the U.S.A. to the U.K.

wembley-stage
(Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns/ Getty Images)

While in the United Kingdom, Underwood performed at SSE Arena in London's Wembley on July 4.

Wembley wonderful

wembley-carrie
(Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images)

On stage at Wembley, Underwood dazzled in a black leather jumpsuit. Fierce!

Special guests

wembley-shires
(Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images)

Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle of the U.K. country duo, the Shires, opened for Underwood at the Wembley show. 

Gray power

View this post on Instagram

Everybody’s doing it...🤷‍♀️ @mfisher1212

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Even though she was busy touring, Underwood still had time in July to try out the age filter on Face App with husband Mike Fisher. Don't they still look good?

Classic country

View this post on Instagram

Carrie’d away with @carrieunderwood on 4 #Opry shows this weekend? NEVER! 💖

A post shared by Grand Ole Opry (@opry) on

Underwood dressed in roses and long sleeves for one of her four performances at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in July. 

Full circle

Underwood looked darling in white while she sang with childhood idol Bryan White ("Someone Else's Star") at the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 13. In an Instagram post, she called it her "FullCircleMoment." 

Grand Ole opportunity

View this post on Instagram

‪As always, completely blown away by you, @carrieunderwood! 😍 #Opry ‬

A post shared by Grand Ole Opry (@opry) on

Returning to the Grand Ole Opry stage in August, Underwood wore a sweet-looking, golden-hued sleeveless dress. 

Tour friends

View this post on Instagram

Night 1 ✨ thanks for the love Greensboro!

A post shared by Maddie & Tae (@maddieandtae) on

Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye of the rising country duo, Maddie & Tae, served as one of Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360 opening acts. 

Up in arms

maddie-and-tae
(Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Maddie & Tae kept pace with Underwood by rocking the stage at the 2019 CMA Music Festival.

Red carpet smiles

runaway-jane
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT/Getty Images)

The women of the ACM-nominated Runaway Jane posed at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. Their glam gunmetal, glitter and lace make them a perfect fit musically -- and visually -- for the Cry Pretty Tour 360. 

