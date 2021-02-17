Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Is Taking Horseback Riding Lessons

✖

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's older son, Isaiah, is already an animal lover, with Fisher recently revealing that his 5-year-old has begun taking horseback riding lessons. The former NHL player shared his son's new venture with his Instagram followers last week, posting a photo of Isaiah on a horse and getting some instruction. Judging by the photo's vantage point, Fisher was on his own horse with his son in the distance.

"Izzy getting some lessons!" he captioned his post, adding the hashtag #soontobecowboy. The Fisher family owns multiple horses as well as other animals including dogs, chickens and two cows, which Isaiah got to name after Fisher bought them for Underwood as a Christmas gift. "My son named them Brownie and Oreo because one's brown and one is black and white," Underwood said during a recent interview, via Country Now.

Fisher first gave fans a look at the family's new additions on his Instagram Story earlier this month when he posted a photo of himself at a cattle auction as well as a snap of Brownie and Oreo. "My husband said, 'what would you like for Christmas' and I said 'I would like cows. Just for pets, you know," Underwood shared. "He went and got me a couple of cows. They're good!"

"I mean, I love animals," she added. "Cows are probably my favorite animal because I grew up with them and I think they just have such personalities and I just can't wait to really get to know ours." During an interview with Today Parents, the Grammy winner revealed that Isaiah, as well as her and Fisher's younger son, 2-year-old Jacob, have been helping her take care of their chickens.

"We have chickens and they’ll [Isaiah and Jacob will] go down and help us feed the chickens and collect the eggs," she said. "We’ll go down and feed our horses and go fishing." Along with taking care of the family's animals, Isaiah also helps his mom in her garden, an activity Underwood has had a lot more time for this year. "Isaiah has been helping me in the garden," she said. "That’s a new kind of hobby I’ve picked up and he’s been doing a great job helping me."

"We’ve been getting outdoors a lot, which has been great," Underwood added. "I feel like I haven’t been in one place this long in the past 15 years at least, so the silver lining is that we’ve had a lot of family time."