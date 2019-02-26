Watch Carrie Underwood’s Son, Isaiah, With Mike Fisher at Nashville Predators Game

Carrie Underwood’s son, Isaiah, made a rare public appearance with his father, Mike Fisher. The 3-year-old was there with Fisher as part of what was called Mike Fisher Night, honoring Fisher’s contributions to the Nashville Predators.

Fisher, who was formerly the captain of the Nashville Predators, announced his retirement from the sport in 2017. The following January, Fisher revealed that he was returning to the sport to try to help the Predators claim the Stanley Cup, with the full support of his superstar wife.

“It’s so funny,” Underwood recalled. “After Mike announced that he was going back to play for the Predators, I got so many text messages, like ‘Couldn’t stand to have him home any more, could you? Ha ha ha ha. I found that so funny because honestly, he was just as busy when he wasn’t playing for them as he was when he was playing with the Predators.

“But I was very supportive and encouraging and maybe a little bit pushy, honestly, to get him to go back to play for them,” she added. “I’m like, ‘Omigosh! This team is incredible. These fans are incredible. This town is incredible. One more run, baby. Come on. You can do it.’”

For now, Fisher has no plans to once again return to the sport, at least not as a player. But the Canadian won’t rule out being involved with the National Hockey League in another way, in the future.

“As far as the hockey part of it, I don’t really know,” Fisher said, via The Tennessean. “We’ll see in time.”

For now, Fisher and Underwood are adjusting to being parents to two little boys, after their second son, Jacob Bryan, was born last month.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!” Fisher wrote alongside the photo announcing his son’s arrival. “The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

The couple will enjoy some time at home before Underwood kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, with Runaway June and Maddie & Tae serving as her opening acts. Find dates on Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic