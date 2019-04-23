Carrie Underwood Offers Sneak Peek of Elaborate Cry Pretty Tour 360 Stage

Carrie Underwood is less than two weeks away from kicking off her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and she is now giving her fans a sneak peek at her elaborate new stage. The Oklahoma native shared a glimpse on social media, showing just how massive the stage really is.

“We started rehearsals on my new #CryPrettyTour360 stage over the weekend!” Underwood captioned the video, which also showed her band and crew rehearsing for the tour. “It’s getting REAL!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood previously reflected on the tour, which marks her first since her Storyteller: Stories in the Round Tour, in 2016.

“It is super crazy that the Cry Pretty Tour 360 starts May 1st, because it’s right around the corner,” Underwood stated. “Rehearsals have been going really great. My band is amazing as always, and I feel like every year and every album, they get better and better, and everybody gets more comfortable with each other and people just have even more fun on stage.

“I feel like fans are really going to be able to feel the love and all the hard work that has gone into this tour,” she continued. “There’s so many people that have thought long and hard about how to make this show better than anything that we’ve ever done before. I think it’ll be easy to sit in the audience and recognize that.”

The 36-year-old will be joined on the road by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, both acts she insists she chose without regard to their gender.

“It was mainly about just putting together a great show,” Underwood told PopCulture.com and other media. “And then, it’s an added bonus that they’re all women. But I mean, I definitely feel like we need to lift each other up and support each other. And I believe in these women. And hopefully, they’ll just continue to have more and more doors open for them, because they deserve it.”

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.. Underwood will also take the tour overseas, for a series of shows in the U.K., with The Shires serving as her opening act for those concerts. Dates and venue information can be found by visiting Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin