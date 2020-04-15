Carrie Underwood Shares Who She Stays Home for Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Carrie Underwood is one of many celebrities to have been tagged in the #IStayHomeFor challenge amid the coronavirus quarantine, and the country star shared her contribution on social media on Monday. Dressed in a T-shirt and wearing her hair in braids, the Oklahoma native held up a pink piece of paper that read, “IStayHomeFor my boys,” explaining in her caption that she is staying safe amid the coronavirus for her two sons.

“Thanks for the challenge, @dollyparton! #IStayHomeFor my boys,” she wrote before tagging her nominees. “Now it’s your turn @bradpaisley, @kimberlywilliamspaisley, @keithurban, and @nicolekidman!” Underwood was tagged by Dolly Parton, who wrote on her sign that she was staying home for “You,” addressing her fans. “I stay home for YOU, all of the beautiful fans. This is so important right now to protect yourself, your community and the world,” Parton wrote, sharing that she had been tagged by Brandi Carlile. In addition to Underwood, Parton also nominated Reba McEntire, Hoda Kotb and Miley Cyrus to participate in the challenge.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1. Along with doing some baking with her boys, Underwood has also been busy hitting her home gym during quarantine, sharing several workout snaps on Instagram including a motivational post on Monday. The American Idol winner shared two photos from her morning sweat session, the first a shot of the singer in her home gym, smiling as she pointed at her tank top, which read, “You have to believe in yourself.”

For the second photo, Underwood snapped a selfie in front of a mirror in the gym, covering her tank with a white knotted T-shirt which she paired with white and purple floral patterned leggings. She captioned the post with a purple heart and the hashtags, #BelieveInYourself #MondayMotivation and#ChooseYou, tagging her activewear line, CALIA by Carrie.

Underwood also participated in ACM Presents: Our Country, performing her current single, “Drinking Alone” while sitting on her couch by herself with a large glass of wine. “I’m sorry we can’t all be together in person, but I’m glad we can all find ways to be connected,” Underwood said before her performance. “Just remember, we’re not really alone. We are alone, together, and that is exactly how we are gonna get through this mess.”