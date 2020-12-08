Carrie Underwood is continuing to make the holiday season merry, teaming with Cracker Barrel for the upcoming special Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season. Ahead of the event's premiere, Cracker Barrel shared a video of Underwood performing her song "Sweet Baby Jesus," the singer wearing a red one-shoulder cocktail dress as she sang with her band on the cozy home-inspired set.

"Sweet Baby Jesus" is one of the original songs on Underwood's new Christmas album, My Gift, and was written by Underwood, Brett James and David Garcia. The song tells the story of Jesus' birth, with Underwood wondering about his first moments of life. "Fully human, fully God / Full of wonder and the blood / That one day you would shed to save the world," she sings. "Tiny feet and tiny hands / With all the earth at their command / It must have felt strange to you."

Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season will premiere on Cracker Barrel's YouTube and Facebook pages on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to watch throughout the holiday season. The special also includes performances by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, both of whom toured with Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in 2019.

"We just had so much fun catching up because we're all really close since we toured together last year, but it was just a really cool way to kind of kick off the holidays," Maddie Font recently told PopCulture.com.

"[Christmas music] is very nostalgic, and I think with this year, for me personally, Christmas music is just like a constant," she added. "That does not ever change. That is what it is, and it's so traditional and classic, and I think just a little bit of that normal kind of consistent thing is so nice, especially this year."

Underwood recently brought her new album to the screen with her HBO Max special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, which is currently streaming and features the Grammy winner performing every song from the project.

"For Christmas, I feel like it was always about us being together," she said in a trailer. "More than anything, I wanted to make this album full of so much love and so much heart, and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way. Can't wait for everyone to see it!"

"Every time I'm on stage, it's a gift for me to get to sing," she added. "To be able to sing these songs on this beautiful set, it just really felt amazing."