Carrie Underwood Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Theme Song

Carrie Underwood teased a new song for the Sunday Night Football Show on her Instagram.

The country music superstar took to the social media platform to share the special preview released by the NFL of the special show starring Underwood and NFL players set to premiere Sunday, Sept. 9 just before the Bears-Packers game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood will premiere the new theme song, “Game On,” as she continues to collaborate with the National Football League with her music.

“It is an honor to be back for the sixth year with Sunday Night Football,” Underwood says in the behind-the-scenes featurette. “We just felt like to switch it up… The song was written specifically for Sunday Night Football, it’s a great hype song.”

“All eyes on Sunday Night Football,” Underwood says at the end of the video.

“Game On,” co-written by Brett James and Chris DeStefano, follows up Underwood’s previous collaboration with the NFL, which had her pair up with rapper Ludacris for the anthemic song, “The Champion,” ahead of the 2018 Super Bowl.

“When we were writing “The Champion,” our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Underwood said in a press release. “We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

News of the release of “Game On” arrive as Underwood prepares for the release of her latest album, Cry Pretty, which will come out on Sept. 14.

The singer will also be adding to her family soon, as her and husband Mike Fischer are expecting baby number two, which should make for an interesting journey when the singer goes on her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360 in 2019.

“It’ll just all happen at once. I went on tour with Isaiah when he was eleven months old,” Underwood told PopCulture.com recently. “[Isaiah] was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.”

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good, too,” she confesses. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night but me. And I’m proud of that.”

As she continues to prove she can do it all, we can’t wait to hear the new Sunday Night Football anthem.