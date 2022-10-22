Carrie Underwood Just Shaded Some Other Singers, and for Good Reason

Carrie Underwood is laying down the law for those singers in the profession that are phoning it in, or living a lie. According to E! News, Underwood sat for an interview recently and revealed just how important singing and a strong singing voice are to her.

"I love to sing, and I've always taken pride in the work I've put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good," Underwood tells Rolling Stone in an October interview. "Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn't sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating.

"I'd lose respect for them. Or when I'd go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, 'You can't hit the notes! Why'd you record them if you can't sing them?' That stuff is important to me," she added. So don't go out there with a scratchy throat while Underwood is around. She'll coldcock you, probably.

Underwood shared how her Las Vegas residency is poised to continue in 2023, explaining why it is different than touring and allows for a creative experience. "From a production standpoint, we can do something that we can't necessarily do when we're packing up all our gear and going from place to place," she said. "From a switching-things-up perspective, when you're on the road, you're in different towns, and all the people in the audience are from that general area of the world. What I love about Vegas is you're in one place, but everybody is from everywhere. It's a mishmash of people from all over the place. It's cool to look out at the audience and think about that."

One singer she singles out actually shared the stage with her earlier this year. She praises Guns N' Roses frontman, Axl Rose, for his voice and celebrates him joining her on stage at the Stagecoach festival in California, setting the stage for a later team-up on stage in London.

"I sent him an email and said, 'We're so close to you,' and explained the why and what he meant to me," Underwood said. "The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me. I was like, "How is he doing the things that he's doing?" So I told him all that...and he came! We had rehearsals and everything went very smoothly. It was easy for all of us to be around each other. Hopefully, he had a good time."

Don't even think about discounting Underwood as just some pretty face from American Idol. She's established her credentials and continues to impress, far beyond the world of country music.