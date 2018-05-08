Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Workout Routine

Carrie Underwood is back to working out, and is stronger than ever. The 35-year-old, who broke her wrist in a fall last November, is opening up about her workouts, and why fitness is so important to her.

“I like to switch things up,” Underwood tells People. “I actually work out with Eve [Overland — her trainer] via Skype quite a bit, because she lives in Atlanta. She’s really great — she tells me what to do, and we’ve done all this stuff … I like to run when it’s warm outside. If it’s a nice day I like a little sunshine — it makes me feel good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood likes to combine workouts that build muscle tone along with other types of exercises as well.

“I love doing weight training,” Underwood reveals. “We don’t do anything too crazy. I feel like everyone is always looking for that bandwagon type workout — whatever the hot class is. We just do a lot of basic stuff. We do pushups, and pull ups and curls and squats and lunches. All those kind of basic things — they work.”

The singer-songwriter, who has CALIA, her own fitness wear line, also likes working out with other women, including her own mom, Carole, and encourages other moms and daughters to use physical activity as a way to stay connected.

“I believe that being physical together, and staying the path together is such a cool bonding experience,” says Underwood. “When I work out, I feel like it’s empowering, and it allows me to be a better mom and a better wife, and a better daughter, just because I’m feeling good.”

Underwood is back at radio with “Cry Pretty,” the debut single from her upcoming album, due in stores on Sept. 14. The record, like her current single, will reflect the challenges she went through after injuring not only her wrist but her face.

“Everything you do has an impact on your music and everything that you go through and live through and whatever has an impact on writing,” Underwood shared with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway.“I don’t want to say that [the accident] ended up being a good thing, but when you live life, I mean you just have more to [share]. More to write about.”

The Season 4 American Idol winner will return to the Idol stage this Sunday, May 13, to serve as a guest mentor for the five remaining contestants. The show will air at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Download “Cry Pretty” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/caliabycarrie