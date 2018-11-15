Carrie Underwood Reveals Sex of Upcoming Baby at CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is having a boy!

The soon-to-be mom of two revealed during the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday night that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting a son, who will join the couple’s 3-year-old son Isaiah.

Underwood spilled the beans after co-host Brad Paisley badgered her to reveal the gender in the award show’s opening segment. He pushed her to reveal the news by listing off members of various country music couples, such as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, to hint towards the news.

He finally broke her by asking her to choose between Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. She caved and said the upcoming baby was “a Willie.”

“It’s a wille” @carrieunderwood so happy for you and your growing family, with the little boy on the way!!💙💙💙 — mary morgan❤️❤️❤️ (@thequeencarrieu) November 15, 2018

Fans lit up Twitter when the news broke to congratulate the American Idol alum on the news.

“So happy for you and your growing family, with the little boy on the way!!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Well it happened again at the #CMAawards2018. Another little boy. Congrats Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher.”

Underwood previously used the 2014 CMA Awards to reveal that she was expecting a son when she was pregnant with Isaiah. To share the news, Paisley had Underwood whisper the sex of the baby in his ear before telling her audibly on the microphone, “You could name him Garth!”

“Somehow it came up, it was like, ‘We could reveal it on the show, if you’re gonna reveal it anyway,’” Paisley told Country Countdown USA of the moment. “And she said OK.”

While Underwood already knew she was having a boy, Paisley told her not to tell him until the night of the show.

“So, we were standing in our places. They were about to say, ‘Please welcome your hosts,’ and [she] looks at me and goes, ‘Come here,’ and she goes, ‘It’s a boy!’” he said. “And I said to her, ‘I know.’”

“Then the funny part was, people didn’t know if we were serious!” Paisley recalled. “They were texting her publicist if it was true, and they didn’t know either! It was a great way to do it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt