Carrie Underwood Reveals Photo of Massive Stage Ahead of Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood revealed earlier this week she was officially back to work after welcoming her second son, Jacob, in order to get ready for her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360. Now, the singer is sharing a photo of her massive stage, used for rehearsal space, along with her band members.

“Gang’s all here,” she captioned the photo, shared on her social media channels. “Great first day of rehearsals! Can’t wait for the #CryPrettyTour360.”

On Monday, April 1, Underwood announced she was kicking off the rehearsals for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, after taking a little time off since the birth of her second child to stay home with her family.

“You guys, today I go in for my first day of rehearsals for the #CryPrettyTour360! We play our first show exactly one month from today.”

Underwood announced her Cry Pretty Tour 360 last year, but delayed the start because of her pregnancy with Jacob, who joins big brother Isaiah at home. Although the American Idol alum will spend the next several months on the road, she will still get plenty of hands-on time with both of her childrne.

“It’ll just all happen at once. I went on tour with Isaiah when he was eleven months old,” Underwood admitted to PopCulture.com and other media. “He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good, too,” she added. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night but me. And I’m proud of that.”

Because Isaiah was so young when Underwood was on her Storyteller Tour in 2015, he doesn’t really remember seeing his mother on stage. But now that he is older, Underwood’s oldest son is starting to figure out what his mother does for a living.

“I see his face analyzing me when I get dressed up,” Underwood said. “He is like, ‘This is different.’ Because he usually sees me just normal, in my yoga pants, dropping him off at school, or whatever. And at the end of the day, today when all of this is done, I’m gonna go home and make dinner. That’s what he sees more than anything.”

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C., with Maddie & Tae serving as her opening acts. Find dates at Underwood’s website.

