Carrie Underwood Reveals Holiday Season Struggles

Carrie Underwood might be one of country music’s biggest stars, but she still has struggles like everyone else. The 35-year-old recently revealed she still has to finish her Christmas shopping, and time is quickly ticking away.

“The look you give when someone asks you if you’ve got all your Christmas shopping done…” Underwood wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of her adorable dog.

The “Love Wins” singer also revealed she is having trouble sleeping at night, thanks to her upcoming second child.

Dear pregnancy insomnia, Please go bother someone else…like dads. Go bother dads. My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I’ve been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is this fair? Imma lose my mind! 😩🤪🤯💩 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 21, 2018

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their second child, a boy, in January, which she admits is taking a toll on her physical health.

“It’s definitely different than the first time,” Underwood told Entertainment Tonight. “When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it’s been really good.”

Underwood, who is also a proud mom to 3-year-old son Isaiah, will head out on the road in May for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, accompanied by both of her sons.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them.

“I’m just excited,” she continued. “I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

Underwood will be joined on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Find a list of dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano