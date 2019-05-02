Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Favorite Part About Performing Live

Carrie Underwood just celebrated the opening night of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and will spend most of the remainder of the year on the road. Although the schedule is grueling, Underwood says there is nowhere she would rather be than in front of her fans.

“I think my favorite thing about performing live is just getting kind of lost in the music and the show,” Underwood shared with her record label. “I have as much fun as hopefully everybody sitting out in the audience is having. I get to connect with the fans. I get to see people. The people that are streaming music and downloading music and buying albums, they’re finally in front of me.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To get to have that moment with them is so much fun,” she added. “The lights and the costumes and getting to have moments with my band members on stage, I mean it’s all a lot of fun.”

The American Idol alum previously revealed she was using pyrotechnics for her live show, along with a stage that sits in the middle of the arena, so she can be closer to those in attendance.

“I absolutely love my stage being in the middle of the arena,” Underwood acknowledged to her record label, UMG Nashville. “There is something about it that I feel so much more connected with every single person in that building. I feel like we’ve always done a great job of having big amazing stage sets and putting on a show, but there’s something completely different … I remember with the Storyteller Tour, I was like, ‘Ooh, I hope this is going to be okay. I’m changing everything up.’

“But there was just some connection happening,” she added. “I could see everybody in the arena, every single face. I could have individual connections with people.”

The Oklahoma native posted a few photos from her Cry Pretty Tour 360 inaugural night, including one with her two opening acts, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

“Loving this pic!!!” Underwood captioned the photo.

Underwood also shared a couple photos of her solo performance, including one where she was wearing a cowboy hat.

“Thank you, Greensboro, for an AMAZING first show of the #CryPrettyTour360,” gushed the singer. “We truly felt the love tonight!!!”

Underwood will head to Arkansas and Alabama later this weekend. Find a list of all of Underwood’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rich Fury/ACMA2019