Carrie Underwood Responds to Online Critic With Kindness

Carrie Underwood’s latest single, “Love Wins,” is a message she seems to be taking to heart. The country music superstar responded with kindness when someone posted a criticism aimed at the singer on Twitter.

Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC ! ❤️ I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up…just saying…👍 //t.co/F4yuNGKj0M — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 17, 2018

When one user wrote, “I love that NBC has been reading everyone’s [Cris] Collinsworth slide tweets because it means they’ve also been reading all the tweets about how much we hate the new Carrie Underwood song,” Underwood used the opportunity to emphasize the need for building each other up, instead of spreading negativity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC!” Underwood wrote, emphasizing her point with a heart emoji. “I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up…just saying…”

Later, the Oklahoma native added, “Today, let’s be positive. Let’s be NICE to each other. Let’s do something nice FOR someone else. Smile at a stranger. It’s the start of a new week! Today is precious! Don’t waste it! Sending love and cheer to you all!!!”

Underwood introduced a brand-new song for this season of Sunday Night Football, with the video starring several pro football players.

“They always feel like they make everything bigger and more grand than the year before,” Underwood told Variety of the team at NBC Sports. “Here I feel like they wanted a theme of unity amongst all the sports fans. Everybody’s tuning in. Everybody’s got their teams that they’re rooting for.”

Underwood has plenty of good things happening in life to pay too much attention to internet trolls. The singer-songwriter will welcome her second child with husband Mike Fisher, a boy, in January, and will then hit the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

“It’ll just all happen at once. I went on tour with Isaiah when he was eleven months old,” Underwood told PopCulture.com of touring with two little boys. “He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.”

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good, too,” she added. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night but me. And I’m proud of that.”

Download “Love Wins” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Terry Wyatt