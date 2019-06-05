Carrie Underwood Relies on Family to Babysit During Crazy CMA Fest Schedule

Carrie Underwood has a busy CMA Fest schedule this year, including performing her current single, “Southbound” from Nashville’s Parthenon as part of the CMT Music Awards, and a performance at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest’s nightly shows. While Underwood already admitted she uses a nanny on the road, for this week, she is relying on her own family to help take care of 4-year-old son, Isaiah, and infant son, Jacob.

“”My mom and my sister are here, so they’re gonna help take care of the little ones while mommy is working,” Underwood told CMT. “We’re just making it all happen the best way we know how.”

“Southbound,” which Underwood also performed at the ACM Awards, is the perfect way to kick off CMA Fest, especially with an outdoor show as she puts it.

“Partying with us, celebrating with us,” Underwood said. “And I feel like ‘Southbound’ is such a great song to say ‘Welcome,’ and it’s a good kick off to everything this week.”

The Oklahoma native also uses “Southbound” to kick off her current Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“It such a great summer jam, and we’re having a blast out there,” Underwood acknowledged. “We’re just doing what we love to do.”

Underwood is nominated for two CMT Awards, both for Female Video of the Year for “Love Wins,” and Video of the Year, for “Cry Pretty.” But regardless of whether or not she walks away with a trophy, the night is one of her favorite events of the year.

“Everybody just wants to come and have a good time,” said the singer. “Usually when we’re in the house,the audience has all the seats down in front. They’re just kind of GA [general admission], and have a fun party vibe. You can feel that energy.”

Little Big Town will return for the second year in a row to host the CMT Music Awards. Other performers scheduled to take the stage include Toby Keith, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, Brett Young, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Trombone Shorty and Zac Brown Band.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. Find a complete schedule of all CMA Fest activities by visiting the event’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty/ Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019