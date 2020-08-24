Carrie Underwood Reacts to 'Yellowstone' Season Finale

By Hannah Barnes

Like a growing number of viewers, Carrie Underwood is a fan of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which aired its Season 3 finale on Sunday night. The finale ended on a major cliffhanger, and the country star couldn't help but share her frustration on social media. "Well, crap, @Yellowstone," she wrote on Sunday night after the episode. "Y’all are gonna play us all like that?!"

Underwood wasn't the only one watching the Season 3 finale — Deadline reports that the episode earned 5.2M total viewers in Live+Same Day, which made it it the No. 1 most-watched cable telecast of the year, Nielsen shares. With additional assistance from a CMT simulcast and encores, the season finale drew 7.5M viewers on Sunday night.

Read on to see what the singer's fans had to say about the episode — spoiler free!

Underwood's sentiment was echoed by many fans.

Several people expressed their frustration over having to wait for Season 4.

Some fans haven't yet watched the show but were willing to take a chance since Underwood is a fan.

There were also a few people who had more important things on their mind, namely Underwood's upcoming holiday album, My Gift.

Underwood previously shared her appreciation for Yellowstone with a TikTok video she posted this summer during a trip to Wyoming with her husband, Mike Fisher. Soundtracked to the show's theme song, the slow-motion clip featured the couple in jeans and plaid shirts, Fisher putting on a black cowboy hat and Underwood walking on a path outside. The video concluded with a majestic shot of an eagle flying over a field with mountains in the background and Underwood joked in her caption that Fisher was doing his best impersonation of one of the show's characters. "#Wyoming Pretty sure Mike thinks he’s Rip. #Yellowstone," she wrote.

