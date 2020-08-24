Carrie Underwood Reacts to 'Yellowstone' Season Finale

Like a growing number of viewers, Carrie Underwood is a fan of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which aired its Season 3 finale on Sunday night. The finale ended on a major cliffhanger, and the country star couldn't help but share her frustration on social media. "Well, crap, @Yellowstone," she wrote on Sunday night after the episode. "Y’all are gonna play us all like that?!"

Underwood wasn't the only one watching the Season 3 finale — Deadline reports that the episode earned 5.2M total viewers in Live+Same Day, which made it it the No. 1 most-watched cable telecast of the year, Nielsen shares. With additional assistance from a CMT simulcast and encores, the season finale drew 7.5M viewers on Sunday night.

Read on to see what the singer's fans had to say about the episode — spoiler free!