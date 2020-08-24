Carrie Underwood Reacts to 'Yellowstone' Season Finale
Like a growing number of viewers, Carrie Underwood is a fan of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which aired its Season 3 finale on Sunday night. The finale ended on a major cliffhanger, and the country star couldn't help but share her frustration on social media. "Well, crap, @Yellowstone," she wrote on Sunday night after the episode. "Y’all are gonna play us all like that?!"
Underwood wasn't the only one watching the Season 3 finale — Deadline reports that the episode earned 5.2M total viewers in Live+Same Day, which made it it the No. 1 most-watched cable telecast of the year, Nielsen shares. With additional assistance from a CMT simulcast and encores, the season finale drew 7.5M viewers on Sunday night.
Read on to see what the singer's fans had to say about the episode — spoiler free!
Underwood's sentiment was echoed by many fans.
IT WAS SO RUDE OF THEM— emma (@emmaIaird) August 24, 2020
I'm not okay!! pic.twitter.com/DcH59kj6g1— Jeremiah2911 (@CounselorK) August 24, 2020
I’m so mad right now I can’t see straight!— marc tomerlin (@MarcTomerlin) August 24, 2020
i rly said 😦— emma (@emmaIaird) August 24, 2020
Several people expressed their frustration over having to wait for Season 4.
I know right!! We have to wait a whole year now— Jenn in Indy (@jenn_jennings71) August 24, 2020
I know!!!!! Now we have to wait— Marty (@Marty59188531) August 24, 2020
Ugh!!!!! @carrieunderwood I’m feeling annoyed to even watch now. I just want to buy the rest of the show and binge watch it— Andy Gruhn (@andy_gruhn) August 24, 2020
Unbelievable. How do we wait till next year?— pam schrieffer (@pammyess) August 24, 2020
Some fans haven't yet watched the show but were willing to take a chance since Underwood is a fan.
I know nothing about Yellowstone, but if you tweeting about it sis...
then it's serious fr... why they do you like that?
Now where's the track list?— (ง'̀-'́)ง | BLM (@shataeyaaaa) August 24, 2020
Haven’t seen it yet? Any good Carrie? pic.twitter.com/MHIAFqFzZC— Stephen (@svwhit) August 24, 2020
Not sure what happened, but you’re making me want to watch the the entire season to find out!!— Courtney Mitchell (@CourtM21) August 24, 2020
There were also a few people who had more important things on their mind, namely Underwood's upcoming holiday album, My Gift.
give us the my gift track list— makayla (@carriexliv) August 24, 2020
Give us the tracklist to "My Gift" or else I'll throw a fit pic.twitter.com/9fXXC1vFAz— (ง'̀-'́)ง | BLM (@shataeyaaaa) August 24, 2020
Underwood previously shared her appreciation for Yellowstone with a TikTok video she posted this summer during a trip to Wyoming with her husband, Mike Fisher. Soundtracked to the show's theme song, the slow-motion clip featured the couple in jeans and plaid shirts, Fisher putting on a black cowboy hat and Underwood walking on a path outside. The video concluded with a majestic shot of an eagle flying over a field with mountains in the background and Underwood joked in her caption that Fisher was doing his best impersonation of one of the show's characters. "#Wyoming Pretty sure Mike thinks he’s Rip. #Yellowstone," she wrote.
##Wyoming Pretty sure Mike thinks he’s Rip. ##Yellowstone♬ Yellowstone Theme - Brian Tyler