Carrie Underwood Pregnancy Rumors Have Resurfaced

Carrie Underwood already has one child with husband Mike Fisher, but another one is rumored to be on the way.

An anonymous source told OK that Underwood was hiding a small baby bump during her recent Country Music Association Awards appearance.

“Carrie looked absolutely radiant, and she had a coy smile all night,” the source said. “She was very secretive about her costume changes, and the word backstage was it seemed like she was trying to hide any signs of a baby bump.”

This is far from the first time rumors of a second Underwood pregnancy have been floated around, but the source adds a bit of logic into the mix to back the claim up.

Underwood’s touring schedule has been minimal in 2017, and Fisher ended his professional hockey career over the summer. This added time together has said to have brought the couple closer together and possibly caused them to consider adding a new addition to their family.

“They lost the spark for a while because, between her performances and his hockey schedule, they were rarely in the same place at the same time,” the source said. “Now the romance is back in full force.”

The pair married in July 2010, and they have a two-year-old son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, together.

There’s been no official word of a pregnancy from the couple, and they have not commented on the report.