Carrie Underwood’s Post-Baby Body Has Fans Crushing Over the Country Star Amid Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to turning heads during her career. Her Cry Pretty Tour 360 is currently kicked into high gear and fans are noticing that the new mother has shed her baby bod, causing quite a stir with her photos from the road.

The American Idol winner gives fans a look behind-the-scenes as she roams from town to town, sometimes showing her attending to her mother duties with her children and others showing her in the middle of a performance. Throughout it all, fans are noticing that the country superstar is looking fantastic.

The latest photo posted by Underwood from her Minnesota concert this week showcased a leggy reveal for the singer, with many fans noticing and commenting.

“Them legs!” one fan wrote in the comments for the photo.

“[Carrie Underwood] those legs though!!!” another fan wrote. “Amazing.”

“[You] absolutely beautiful human being [oh my God],” a third fan commented.

Underwood kicked off the tour a few months after giving birth to her second child, son Jacob Bryan, back in January. The star quickly rebounded from having her son, which is surprising to most fans who can’t believe how she’s transformed herself for the tour.

This didn’t just come naturally, though. Underwood has worked hard and pushed her body in order to get into the tour shape we’re seeing on Instagram. Underwood addressed this back in March and the difficulty in “bouncing back.”

“I’m going to be honest, “bouncing back” after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again,” Underwood wrote in the caption of a photo of her in the gym. “As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”

Underwood is not shy about sharing the views from her workouts on social media. Her health and her views as a mother are big topics for the singer when she’s not in the studio or on the stage. She clearly puts in the work and isn’t afraid to share that with others as life continues on.

“Sometimes I feel like I just need to cry, for no reason, and there’s not anything that happened,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “I’ve learned to be okay with that, whereas five or 10 years ago I would have been like ‘Oh my God, something’s wrong with me!’”

Being that sort of open book seems to work for Underwood and her fans have taken notice time and time again.