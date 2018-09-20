Carrie Underwood Feared People Would Think She Had Elective Surgery Following Accident

Carrie Underwood didn’t necessarily want to go public about her fall last year, but she felt like she didn’t have a choice.

The “Love Wins” singer revealed on her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was afraid people would think she had elective surgery after her fall, when that wasn’t the case at all.

“I feel like I do [look different] a little bit,” Underwood said. “My biggest worry at the time was like, if I say nothing, then later on … I feel like people are gonna say, ‘What has she done to herself electively?’ And it definitely was not a choice.”

Underwood also detailed the events of the fall, which she said was just a freak accident after she lost her footing.

“I tripped before I got there,” Underwood recalled of the steps that she ultimately fell down. “The step was the problem … I went to catch myself and I barely missed the step. I jammed my hand in there and hit my face.”

The American Idol alum initially was unaware of how extensive her injuries were, until she looked in the mirror.

“I went inside,” she continued. “I didn’t realize how bad it was. I feel like anytime anything bad happens, it’s adrenaline or something, and you don’t really know until you take a second to assess. I have great people around me, so I had someone come pick me up and take me … everybody just kind of sprung into action.”

Underwood may have had facial surgery, and needed months to recover, but she isn’t complaining about the incident.

“It was one of those random things in life,” she said. “We all have some unexplainable randomness that happens sometimes. I feel good now.”

Underwood is mostly back to her old self, but she still sees the difference in her face, even if others don’t.

“I feel close to myself,” she added. “I feel pretty close to normal.”

The accident has been part of a challenging few years for Underwood, who also recently admitted suffering three miscarriages, and thought she was experiencing another one with the child she is currently carrying.

“Mike was away just for the evening, and I texted him, and I was like, ‘I don’t really want to be alone, so I’m just gonna go snuggle with Isaiah,’” Underwood told CBS Sunday Morning. “And I don’t know how I didn’t wake him up, but I was just sobbing. And I was like, ‘Why on earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’”

The 35-year-old was surprised when a few days later she found out she had not miscarried again, and was surprisingly still pregnant, believing that God had heard her prayers.

“For the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt,” Underwood said. “And I feel like we’re supposed to do that. That was a Saturday – and the Monday I went to the doctor to confirm another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!

“And I was like, ‘You heard me,’” she adds. “Not that He hasn’t in the past. But maybe, I don’t know, He heard me.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty is out now and available for purchase at Carrie Underwood’s official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mike Coppola