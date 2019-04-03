Carrie Underwood Officially Returns to Work After Birth of Second Child

Carrie Underwood is back at work after welcoming her second child, son Jacob Bryan in January. The “Love Wins” singer shared on Twitter that her maternity leave was officially over.

You guys, today I go in for my first day of rehearsals for the #CryPretty360 tour! We play our first show exactly one month from today! It’s getting real! #LetsDoThis #CantWait — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 1, 2019

Hopefully Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, will take a cue from the public shout-out the singer gave him over the weekend, and take both Jacob and his big brother, Isaiah, so Underwood can enjoy a few more hours of sleep while she gets back to work.

“I wanna publicly thank the hubs for taking the kiddos and letting this tired mama sleep a couple extra hours this morning,” Underwood tweeted. “If any of you fellas out there could do this every once-in-a-while for your ladies, lemme tell you, it makes all the difference in the world!

Fisher only has a few more weeks to spoil his wife, before she spends much of her time on her tour bus, with both Isaiah and Jacob along for the ride.

“It’s just all gonna happen at once,” Underwood told PopCulture.com at a media event after announcing her tour. “I went on tour with Isaiah when he was 11 months old. He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good too,” she added. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night. That was me, and I’m proud of that.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Find dates and tour stops by visiting her website.

