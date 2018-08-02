Carrie Underwood Joined by NFL Stars for New SNF Opener

Carrie Underwood is returning once again this year to sing the theme song for Sunday Night Football, and the star will record a brand-new video intro featuring some of the NFL’s top players.

This year, Underwood will be joined by Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson as she sings the now-familiar opening.

On July 31, Underwood’s Facebook page shared a shot of the singer in action filming the spot, with the star’s signature blonde hair down in long waves as she dons leather leggings, a white t-shirt and a black jacket.

In June, Sunday Night Football executive producer Fred Gaudelli shared a photo of Underwood filming the spot surrounded by Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders.

“Shooting the 2018 Sunday Night Football open with Carrie Underwood,” Gaudelli wrote.

The theme song is a spin on Underwood and Miranda Lambert’s 2014 duet “Somethin’ Bad,” which has been reworked with the title “Oh, Sunday Night.”

This season will mark the sixth consecutive year Underwood has performed the theme for SNF, which was previously a take on Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

Each year has seen Underwood record a new opening video, with last year’s featuring the singer and various NFL players walking through their team’s respective cities along with fans.

“They always feel like they make everything bigger and more grand than the year before,” Underwood told Variety of the team at NBC Sports. “Here I feel like they wanted a theme of unity amongst all the sports fans. Everybody’s tuning in. Everybody’s got their teams that they’re rooting for.”

In addition to the new opening, this fall will see Underwood debut her upcoming album, Cry Pretty, which is set for release on September 14 and serves as the singer’s first foray into producing.

“At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever,” Underwood said in a statement announcing the album, via Billboard. “I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018