See Carrie Underwood’s Brand-New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener

Sunday Night Football aired for the first time this season on NBC Sunday night, and with it came a brand-new opening number from Carrie Underwood, who has been singing the program’s theme song for six seasons.

Along with a new opening video, there is also a new theme song, titled “Game On.” Penned by Underwood, Chris DeStefano and Brett James, the track was written specifically for SNF.

“We changed the song up,” Underwood told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “They’ve always just been like, ‘What do you got? What can you do?’ And I feel like, over the years, they’ve learned that we just like to try stuff. I like giving options to people. When I get to work with somebody like the Sunday Night Football show and the people that are involved, I’m like, ‘I want you guys to be happy.’ And we feel like we’re just all working together.”

“Game On” is the third song Underwood has performed for SNF, with the American Idol winner first singing the show’s original theme, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” before following that with “Oh, Sunday Night,” a take on Underwood’s own duet with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad.”

This year’s video sees Underwood performing in a parking garage in black leather leggings, a white top and black jacket before switching to a shimmering black romper. Clips from the program are interspersed with shots of Underwood singing before the star is joined by the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders for the final moments.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Underwood said of the process. “They went this year to different football cities, which was cool. Usually, they have all the players come out to L.A. and they shoot the stuff, and they got a lot of really cool digital camera tricks and stuff like that. Really cool things. But, they went to these towns, which is players representing their cities.”

As always, some of the NFL’s top players were included in the opening, with this season’s spot featuring Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

