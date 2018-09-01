Hear Carrie Underwood’s Powerful New Song, ‘Love Wins’

Carrie Underwood has released the second song off her upcoming album Cry Pretty, sharing the powerful anthem “Love Wins” on Friday, Aug. 31.

Written by Underwood, Brett James and Cry Pretty co-producer David Garcia, “Love Wins” is a soaring track espousing the importance of treating each other with kindness.

“I believe you and me are sisters and brothers / And I, I believe we’re made to be here for each other / And we’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand / Put a world that seems broken together again,” Underwood sings.

Speaking to media recently, the American Idol winner explained that the song is about coming together to celebrate each others’ differences.

“I do think that we as humans are inherently good and we need to remember that. Because we’re different, that doesn’t make somebody else bad, it just makes us different,” she said. “We wanted that song to be hopeful and to maybe make somebody stop and think about that.”

At Underwood’s recent listening party at the Parthenon in Nashville, “Love Wins” received one of the loudest rounds of applause and cheers from the assembled crowd.

“We weren’t trying to speak negatively about our world, because we live in an amazing world, but I feel like we get really caught up in surface things and I feel like in this world, we’re quick to get angry at each other,” the star said of the track. “I personally think that we’re all different for a reason. I feel like if you just sit down and talk to somebody who’s not like you and keep it calm, we can all learn from each other.”

The 35-year-old added that she hopes “Love Wins” can impart a message of hope onto its listeners.

“Above all, we want people to feel hopeful,” she said. “I want to make sure people see this for what it is and what we’re trying to say.”

On Thursday night, the soon-to-be mom of two gave fans a sneak peek at another new song, sharing a behind-the-scenes video detailing her new Sunday Night Football opener.

Titled “Game On,” that track was written by Underwood, James and Chris DeStefano and was written specifically for the weekly television program, which sees Underwood as its musical face for the sixth year.

