Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Reveal Name of New Baby

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher grew their family by one Monday, welcoming a new son into their family.

The country music superstar announced the birth of the adorable baby in a social media post Wednesday, along with revealing his name: Jacob Bryan Fisher.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday… his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” The “Cry Pretty” singer wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

“Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good,” she added.

The name Jacob comes from the Bible, being noted as an important biblical patriarch as Jacob was the father of 12 sons who gave their names to the 12 tribes of Israel. Additionally, the name has been a popular choice for parents and one of the hottest chosen names in 2019.

The heartwarming social media post also included a selfie of the new mother of two snuggling with the precious newborn, as well as a photo of dad Mike and older brother Isaiah, 3, together with the baby for the first time. A third photo showed Mike smiling from ear to ear holding his son.

The birth announcement comes just a few days after Mike announced another addition into their family, introducing their adorable new puppy to his Instagram followers over the weekend.

“Meet the newest member of our family! Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it’s the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home,” Fisher wrote Saturday on Instagram, along with a cute photo of the German Shepherd puppy.

The American Idol winner and Fisher, who married in July 2010, broke the news they were expecting their second child together back in August. Underwood kept with tradition when she announced she would be having a baby boy while hosting the 2018 CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley.

“It took us a while to get here… I’m gonna cry again,” the country star told press backstage following the gender reveal. “[I’m] just so thankful… to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

Underwood will have a few months to enjoy the new baby — and new puppy — before embarking on the highly anticipated Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” Underwood told press recently of juggling her responsibilities. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”