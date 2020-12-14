Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Nashville Home: Get a Glimpse Inside

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher live on a farm outside Nashville with their two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, allowing them to enjoy the outdoors while staying close enough to Music City. Their home is decorated in a farmhouse style with plenty of neutral tones, as well as large windows to look out at the surrounding land, which now holds two cows in addition to two horses and several chickens, as well as three family dogs. The couple has never shared an official house tour, but they have given fans glimpses at their space through their social media posts, many of which were shared this year since there was literally nowhere else to go. Scroll through to take a look at Underwood and Fisher's serene space.

Earlier this year, Underwood joined TikTok, where her first upload was of her husband catching and releasing a bird that had flown into their home, specifically into a large alcove in the living room that houses a large globe light fixture. @carrieunderwood Living in the country be like... ♬ original sound - Carrie Underwood

During the holiday season, that alcove holds a Christmas tree, which was seen in this festive snap of the family wearing matching pajamas shortly before Jacob was born. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212)

The singer showed off her living room in this snap of herself signing copies of her book Find Your Path, which was released in March. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

In a video thanking fans for her CMT Awards for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year in October, Underwood used her kitchen as a backdrop, matching her sweater to her home's neutral color palette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

A noted New Kids on the Block fan, Underwood was one of several stars who made a cameo in the band's April music video for quarantine anthem "House Party," which saw Underwood film her contribution from her bedroom. (Photo: YouTube / New Kids on the Block)

Naturally, Underwood's closet is a space many women dream of, boasting double doors, a ladder and an impressive shoe shelf, but hers also has a unique feature — a washer and dryer in the middle of the room. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Underwood and Fisher are both focused on fitness, which means that their home gym is one of the most-used rooms in the house. Boasting plenty of equipment, there's enough space for both of them to get a workout in separately or together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)