Carrie Underwood Praises Mike Fisher for Loving Her When She Was ‘Not Easy to Love’

Carrie Underwood is singing the praises of her husband, Mike Fisher. The couple, who will celebrate nine years of marriage next month, have experienced several highs and lows since they tied the knot, including multiple miscarriages and Underwood’s terrifying fall outside of her Nashville home in 2017. Through it allthough, Fisher has been the singer’s unwavering support.

“He is so level-headed about everything,” Underwood gushed to PEOPLE. “When I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally – when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant – I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest. And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple, who are parents to 4-year-old Isaiah and infant Jacob, admit they are still a work in progress.

“We’re always working on our communication. That’s life,” Underwood said. “[I’m thankful] to have that rock in my crazy life. It means more to me than he probably knows or than I could tell him.”

“Carrie’s so easy to love because she’s down to earth and genuine,” Fisher added. “We laugh a lot, which I think is important.”

Underwood became a household name after winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Her instant fame brought her attention from several suitors, including a rumored relationship with actor Zac Efron. But soon after she met Fisher in 2008, she knew he was The One.

“I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No,’” Underwood recalled. “Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in … I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with.”

Underwood is currently enjoying her family time on the road, while she crosses the country on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. While she is busy with her soaring career, her doting husband praises her role as a mother most of all.

“I admire Carrie as a mom most,” Fisher boasted. “She is so good with our boys and loves us all so well.”

Underwood just released her latest single, “Southbound,” from her recent Cry Pretty album. Underwood is joined on the road by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts while on tour. Find a list of all of her upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond