Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher List Nashville Mansion for $1.45 Million

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher recently moved their family of four to a custom-built estate outside of Nashville, and the couple is now selling the nearby mansion they lived in until shortly after Underwood suffered a fall outside the home in November 2017 that required her to have around 50 stitches in her face.

Underwood initially purchased the 7,083-square foot home in 2007 for $1.353 million, Variety reports, but now she and Fisher are looking to unload the property for $1.45 million. The house features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms, and was built in 2000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through for photos of the elaborate space.

The outside

The house is described as an “Italian Style Villa” and is a stone accented beige brick mansion with three garage doors and lush landscaping that sits in a gated golf course development in an affluent suburb of Nashville.

The foyer

Once inside, guests will be awed by the double-height foyer, which features a herringbone pattern stone tile flooring and a chandelier and leads directly into the formal dining room.

The living room

The home’s aesthetic is full Southern glamour, as seen in the sunken living room with double-story windows covered with velvet drapes, an ornate fireplace and sparkling chandelier.

The kitchen

The entire home features crown molding and dark wood accents, both of which are on display in the kitchen, which houses stainless steel appliances, a sub-zero fridge, a wine fridge, carved wood custom cabinets and granite countertops and moves into a breakfast area and living room.

The master

The closet off the fully carpeted master bedroom features a corkscrew staircase that descends into every girl’s dream, a basement-turned-glam-room complete with heated polished marble floors, more closet space, a light-up vanity, a wet bar and a lounge that leads outside through a pair of double doors.

The guest rooms

Along with the master, there are three guest bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, though one was likely used for the couple’s 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

The gym

Underwood and Fisher are a famously fit couple, and often worked out in the home’s gym, which has even made a few appearances on Underwood’s Instagram. The home also features a game room/guest apartment, and a library/office.

The backyard

Outside, the family can relax on a veranda that overlooks the golf course, as well as a planted courtyard that offers a bit of seclusion from the view of the golfers carting by.

Photo Credit: Zillow / Getty Images