Carrie Underwood Makes Brad Paisley Have an ‘Accident’ While Muddin’, and Fans Go Wild

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood went muddin’ during his ABC special, and fans had lots to say about the cowboy’s reaction to the bumpy ride. Country music fans who missed the singers’ charming dynamic at the 2019 CMAs got a chance to see them hang out during the new holiday special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, after Paisley took the “Southbound” singer off-roading. In a segment titled “Mud on the Tires,” Paisley and Underwood discussed doing a Nashville version of Comedians in Cars Drinking Coffee, with sweet tea and lots of mud.

“Well what I was thinking is we go around in this truck, and we go muddin’,” Paisley suggested. “I drive around we do some interviewin’.”

“I’m driving,” Underwood interrupted, with Paisley saying that’s an “adorable” suggestion.

“My favorite part was when you said Jesus take the wheel ….from her!” one user mused on social media.

“Can’t get enough of these two,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Hand me the keys cowboy,” Underwood insisted, leading to a wild off-roading montage.

Underwood did not hesitate to hit the gas and encouraged Paisley to get on with the interview during the high-pressured drive, but he was too busy holding on to focus.

“Where did you learn to drive?” he said with a scared look on his face.

“In a pasture,” Underwood answered before the camera shifted to the outside of the car, showing their bumpy ride.

Paisley later asked if she goes muddin’ often, which Underwood responds jokingly saying that her husband, Mike Fisher, never lets her drive.

“I can’t imagine why,” Paisley said sarcastically before the “Drinking Alone” singer drives through an especially bumpy part of the track, terrifying the show’s host. The moment saw Paisley scream, swear and call out Underwood’s hit song “Jesus Take the Wheel” as he held on for dear life with Underwood’s driving.

“That was so much fun!” Underwood said before letting out a joyful scream. Paisley however, was scarred by the moment and even “peed” himself.

Fans of the country music stars took to Twitter to cheer after the hilarious sketch, and hoped they could be the next ones to go off-roading with Underwood after seeing her skills.

Carrie Underwood driving Brad around on the truck is making my whole life — #IStandwithTaylor (@swiftballerini) December 4, 2019

“Did he really pee his pants!” one fan wondered.

“That was so hilarious! This is the best show ever!! Make this an annual show please!” another user ordered.

The star-studded ABC special also included appearances by Peyton Manning, Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & The Blowfish, the Jonas Brothers, Darius Rucker, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison and many others.