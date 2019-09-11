Carrie Underwood Kicks off Second Leg of Cry Pretty Tour 36 With San Diego Show

Carrie Underwood is back on the road! The country music superstar kicked off the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with a show at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and will remain on the road through the end of October.

“We’re back on the [Cry Pretty Tour 360] baby!” Underwood wrote alongside a series of photos. “Felt good tonight here in [San Diego]. What an amazing crowd! Thanks for coming out to see us!”

In addition to being on the road, Underwood is also getting ready to release her first book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, focusing on health and fitness, along with Underwood’s own reflections as well.

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”

The Oklahoma native will wrap up her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on Oct. 31, only a couple weeks before the 2019 CMA Awards, where she will return as host for the twelfth year in a row, but the first time alongside guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, instead of Brad Paisley. She is also nominated for three CMA Awards: for Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty), Female Vocalist of the Year, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

“So thankful to the [CMA] for wanting to honor the women of country music for this year’s [CMA Awards],” Underwood said when the lineup was announced. “I couldn’t be more excited to get to stand up there with 2 of my personal heroes… [Reba McEntire] and [Dolly Parton] are trailblazers, icons and legends. We’re gonna make country music proud on November 13th!”

Find a list of all of Underwood’s shows by visiting her website. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

