Carrie Underwood and John Legend's Christmas Collaboration Is Here, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Carrie Underwood is bringing the Christmas magic with her latest holiday collaboration. On Saturday, the country singer shared that the music video for her rendition of "Hallelujah" with John Legend was released. However, not everyone is stoked to see the pair's visual collaboration.

Underwood and Legend's first-ever duet is a part of the "Cry Pretty" singer's first Christmas album, My Gift. The album was initially released in late September to get a jump start on the holiday season. While the album was released a couple of months ago, Underwood only recently released the music video for her and Legend's rendition of "Hallelujah" on Saturday. In addition to collaborating on that track, Legend will also make an appearance on Underwood's upcoming music special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, which will stream on HBO Max starting on Dec. 3.

Of course, many were thrilled to see the two singers' collaboration. However, some didn't respond as fondly to their duet.