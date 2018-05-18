Carrie Underwood Is Feeling Major ‘Summer Vibes’ in Sunkissed Photo

Carrie Underwood knows how to welcome summer weather on her latest Instagram snapshot.

The country music superstar took to the social media platform Friday to show off her toned, sun-kissed body in a photo she simply captioned, “summer vibes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood can be see sporting big sunglasses, a back bikini top and a blue, black and white capris. The photo also served as promotion for CALIA by Carrie, the singer’s fitness and lifestyle apparel brand.

The American Idol alum recently shared images from a trip to Napa Valley, California, she took with husband Mike Fisher following the Nashville Predators elimination from the NHL playoffs.

“Napa Valley, you are my happy place! Amazing wine, beautiful scenery, wonderful friends, new places and a yummy dinner created by [Chef Chiarello] and his apprentice, Isaiah Fisher! And that was just the first day here! Life is good…” she wrote alongside the photos, adding the hashtags, Napa Valley, wine time, and the phrase, “I Married Up.”

Underwood and her husband have had a tough couple of months after an accident on the stairs outside of their Nashville home left her with a facial injury that required upwards of 40 stitches.

The “Cry Pretty” singer was out of the spotlight for a few months while she recovered, but returned when she debuted her new single with a performance at the ACM awards.

The song, which Underwood previously revealed that she wrote with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose (who together make up the Love Junkies), is part of a new album that features Underwood as a co-producer.

“Hillary came in with the title and a few lines and we all just loved it,” Underwood said in a press release. “I mean we’re all women in different places in our lives and kind of have all lived different lives and from different places, but we all love music and we all love sharing our heart in our music. Off we went.

“I left that day so excited and feeling so good about and couldn’t wait to get my hands on it, as an artist and also as a producer,” she continues. “So, it’s come a long way since the day we wrote it, but it’s something I’m very proud of.”

She added: “The first single is a song I love so much and can’t wait to share with you,” Underwood says. “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”