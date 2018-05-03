Carrie Underwood Is All Smiles Supporting ‘Idol’ Alum David Cook for ‘Kinky Boots’

Carrie Underwood continued her return to the public spotlight on Wednesday during a trip to New York City supporting her friend and fellow former American Idol winner, David Cook.

The 35-year-old country star was all smiles in photos with the new performer of Kinky Boots on Broadway.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thanks to @carrieunderwood and @maddieziegler for coming out to @KinkyBootsBway last night! And thanks to @kirstin for helping me not fall over off camera in the Carrie photo! 📸 by @bruglikas for @KinkyBootsBway pic.twitter.com/LkceMrwN7L — David Cook (@thedavidcook) May 3, 2018

Cook, who won the seventh season of American Idol in 2008, shared photos on Twitter from Underwood’s visit backstage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler also visited the cast, which includes Pentatonix singer Kristin Moldonado.

“Thanks to [Underwood] and [Ziegler] for coming out to [Kinky Boots] last night! And thanks to [Kristin] for helping me not fall over off camera in the Carrie photo,” Cook wrote.

Cook also posted a photo of Underwood with the Kinky Boots cast on his Instagram page.

The photos show Underwood in good spirits as she begins her slow return to public life after she needed 40 stitches on her face following a fall at her Nashville home in November.

In April, Underwood performed for the first time since the accident, singing her new single “Cry Pretty” at the Academy of Country Music Awards. She also performed the National Anthem at Sunday’s NHL playoff game between the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena. Her husband, Mike Fisher, plays for the Predators.

“The album as a whole definitely [has] some emotion on it and some kind of raw moments,” Underwood said of the new album in an interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway on April 19. “We certainly have our fun stuff too, because you gotta jam or else you’re just gonna depress everybody.”

Underwood told Warren that her injury gave her the opportunity to write new music over the holidays.

“Everything you do has an impact on your music and everything that you go through and live through and whatever has an impact on writing,” Underwood explained. “I don’t want to say that [the accident] ended up being a good thing, but when you live life, I mean you just have more to [share]. More to write about.”

The accident and the subsequent stitches left Underwood with scars on her upper lip and chin. They are almost invisible to the naked eye though.

“I thought I just busted my lip,” she told Warren last month. “Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh, no!’ I’m acting very calm about it now, but … it wasn’t pretty.”

“Cry Pretty” will be included on the album of the same name, which hits stores on Sept. 14. Underwood will also perform at the CMA Fest in Nashville on June 8.

Photo credit: Twitter/ David Cook