Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Speaks out About ‘Devastating’ Nashville Tornado

With Carrie Underwood out of town on the Find Your Path book tour, her husband, Mike Fisher, had to take shelter with his sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, by himself when the Nashville tornado struck. Fisher is speaking out about the deadly storm, offering followers a place to donate, as well as an encouraging Bible verse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Mar 3, 2020 at 2:57pm PST

“Absolutely devastating to see the news this morning,” Fisher posted. “I’m grateful that we are ok but really am so sorry for the loss people are suffering from today!!! … To help immediately donate to [Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee]. God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea. Psalm 46:1-2″

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood opened up about the tornado, while appearing on the Today Show to promote Find Your Path.

“He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down — we have a little safe room in our house. … I bet everybody was crying,” Underwood revealed.

Before Underwood left on her Find Your Path book tour, the family celebrated their oldest son’s birthday at a trampoline park, where Fisher could be seen helping Isaiah in one of the photos Underwood shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 28, 2020 at 7:35pm PST

“Just wanted to thank [Ivey Cakes] and [Defy Nashville] for making Isaiah’s birthday celebration extra special!” Underwood wrote alongside the photos. “The cake was beyond amazing and all the kiddos left full and tired out! Tonight, when Isaiah was saying his prayers he thanked God for all of his friends and for the wonderful day he had…that made it all worth it!”

The death toll from the Nashville tornado is currently at 24, with as many as 38 people still missing. More than 40 homes were destroyed, including the music club, The Basement East. Recovery efforts are ongoing.

Underwood’s book tour will conclude on March 17 in Los Angeles, California. Order Find Your Path via her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / FilmMagic / Jeff Kravitz