Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Becomes American Citizen

Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, became an American citizen! The professional hockey player shared the news on social media.

“Big day,” Fisher captioned the photo on his Instagram Story, showing him holding a small flag. “I’m officially American.”

Fisher was born and raised in Peterborough, Ontario, and grew up playing ice hockey. He first started playing with the Ottawa Senators in 1999, and stayed with them until 2011, when he was traded to the Nashville Predators — a fortuitous move since he wed the country star in 2010. Fisher remained with the Predators until announcing he was retiring in 2017, before later returning for one season in 2018.

Underwood previously revealed that after the birth of their son, Isaiah, now 4, the couple endured three heartbreaking miscarriages, making the arrival of their second son, Jacob Bryan, born in January, that much sweeter.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!” Fisher wrote with a sweet photo announcing Jacob’s arrival. “The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

Fisher also welcomed another family member — this time a horse — earlier this month, named Bojangles.

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted horses,” Fisher shared a picture of him beside a beautiful black and white horse. “Today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home! He’ll have a dancing partner in a couple days.”

Fisher has since revealed that Bojangles partner, Annie, has also arrived.

“And Bo’s sidekick Annie is home,” Fisher revealed in an Instagram Story.

Fisher and Underwood recently moved into a new house, selling their massive former home for a cool $1.45 million. They have since relocated to a custom-built estate, located just outside of Nashville, where they live with their children and animals, which also includes their German Shepherd, who was adopted right before the birth of Jacob.

Fisher will likely soon be traveling, at least some of the time, when Underwood embarks on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts.

Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic