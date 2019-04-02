Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Baby Mishap with Son Jacob

Carrie Underwood might be one of the most famous moms in America, but when it comes to her children, she is just like every other mother out there, as evidenced by Underwood’s recent mishap with her infant son, Jacob, which she shared on social media.

Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table. It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes. Never again. 🍷👦🏼 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 31, 2019

Jacob isn’t the only one causing Underwood to blush. The American Idol alum also revealed that her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, also had his own recent trying moment.

“My own kid just called me ‘Carefree Underwear,’” wrote Underwood. “This is basically elementary school all over again.”

Underwood’s hysterical comment about her son prompted another celebrity, The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, to write, “Try ‘Cotton Underwear’ – elementary school was a rough time for me.”

Underwood just showed a new side of her, in a rare selfie she posted on Instagram, after her work-out and sans make-up.

“When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout!” Underwood captioned the photo on Instagram. “Unless your shirt is blue…then maybe you should be concerned! (Sorry, total mom joke)”

Underwood has been hitting the gym hard after giving birth to Jacob in January, even though she admits it hasn’t been as easy getting into shape this time around.

“I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago,” she acknowledged on social media. “As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob…As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t.”

Underwood will soon take her family – and her workout routine – on the road, when she kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts. Find dates at Carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

