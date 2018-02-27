All the Creative Ways Carrie Underwood Has Hidden Her Face Since Fall

It’s been months since Carrie Underwood took a hard fall at her Nashville home, and the Grammy winner has been extra creative when it comes to anyone seeing her face.

The Tennessean first reported that Underwood was hospitalized after the fall back on Nov. 11 with a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions. It was later revealed that the fall forced her to get between 40 to 50 stitches on her face to help recover from injuries. When she finally revealed the extent of her injuries in an Instagram post on Dec. 27, she did so by covering most of her face with a scarf.

For the next few weeks, Underwood’s Instagram feed mostly didn’t have photos of her with the exception of a few throwbacks to pictures from before the injury.

Then on Feb. 10, she posted an image working out inside her home with her now 3-year-old son Isaiah. However, thanks to some camera positioning and Underwood turning her head to her left to look at her son, fans could only see the uninjured right side of her face.

Fast forward to Friday and Underwood actually took a selfie with her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher. However the bottom half of her face was covered up by the logo of the End It Movement, an organization that looks to end slavery in the modern world.

Along with the selfie, the two celebrated Isaiah’s third birthday this past weekend with an impressive Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cake.

Rumors of a divorce between Underwood and Fisher have also been spreading as the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer continues to recover, though Fisher assured fans on Instagram that the two have “never been better.”