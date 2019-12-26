Carrie Underwood on Her Healthy Diet: ‘I Eat My Cake Too!’

She might stick to a mostly healthy diet, but Carrie Underwood enjoys splurging every now and then, too! The 36-year-old just opened up about what she eats, revealing that while she mostly sticks to fruits, vegetables and grains, she isn’t opposed to a few sweets as well.

“I eat my carbs,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “Most of the time I eat more quinoa, rice, veggie carbs, but I eat my cake too!”

Underwood, who first gave up meat as a teenager before becoming a complete vegetarian at age 21, doesn’t buy into some of the fad diets that promote no carbs –– even the healthy ones.

“I don’t eat meat because it’s kind of a conscious decision that I make, but anytime anybody’s like, ‘I don’t eat carbs,’ I’m like, ‘Oh, but carbs are important!’”

Underwood also makes sure she gets plenty of exercise, both cardio and weight-training, being mindful to work on her entire body, and not just one part.

“I have to make sure and work extra hard on my hamstrings and my glutes and stuff like that, because whatever I’m doing, a lot of times my quads will take over,” Underwood revealed. “I don’t feel like anything is super complicated. I don’t do anything crazy.”

The “Drinking Alone” singer is the proud mother to 4-year-old Isaiah and 11-month-old Jacob, who inspire her to make health and fitness a priority in her daily life.

“It’s been more about health, and being strong, and setting a good example for my kids, and working out because it makes me feel good,” Underwood explained. “And just kind of shifting my mindset about why I’m into health and fitness.”

Underwood admitted she struggled after the birth of Jacob to get back in shape, more than she did with Isaiah.

“After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast. And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me. It was frustrating, because I’m like, ‘Why wasn’t it like the first time?’”Underwood told PEOPLE. “But I’m four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset — I’m still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, ‘Be kind to yourself. It’s amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We’re probably all our toughest critics.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Duane Prokop