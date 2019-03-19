Carrie Underwood Gets Candid About ‘Bouncing Back’ After Baby in New Workout Snap

Carrie Underwood welcomed her second child, son Jacob, in January, and she's since been enjoying spending time with her new arrival. On Tuesday, the singer opened up on Instagram about life after giving birth to Jacob, posting a candid caption in which she reflected on her post-baby body and her return to the gym.

Underwood shared her thoughts alongside a workout selfie in which she wore printed pink leggings and a pink tank top by her brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, writing that getting back into shape this time around was tougher than she was expecting.

"I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I've been pretty hard on myself lately," she began. "I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far. I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

Underwood went on to explain that she realized that her body did something amazing over the past year, which she has since learned to appreciate.

"As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob," she wrote. "And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can't."

"I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal," Underwood concluded. "I'm going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I'm always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them. I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!"

After welcoming son Isaiah in 2015, Underwood told Shape magazine that she was happy to begin working out again after recovering from having a C-section.

"After I had Isaiah, my goal was to take control of my body again," she shared. "I was lucky: I gained only 30 pounds, which is the recommended amount, and I exercised throughout my pregnancy. I did have a C-section, which meant waiting six weeks before working out. Within 10 days, though, I was able to begin walking slowly on the treadmill and around my neighborhood. It felt so good to be active! When I got the OK from my doctor, I started exercising with my trainer."

In May, the mom of two will hit the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, with Underwood planning to bring both her sons along for the trek.

