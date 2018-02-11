Carrie Underwood Works out With Husband and Son Following Accident

Following an accident last November, country superstar Carrie Underwood is getting back to her fit and fighting form with the help of husband, Mike Fisher, and son, Isaiah.

On Saturday, the Grammy winning singer and songwriter took to Instagram to post two photos of herself working out with the help of her “boys.”

In the first image, Underwood can be seen doing a squat with 2-year-old Isaiah as the two wear resistance bands around their shins. In the second image, Fisher and Isaiah can be seen doing pushups, lending support to Underwood in her workout regime.

“My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok!),” Underwood captioned the images.

The photographs were captured by Underwood’s personal trainer, Erin Oprea, whose hardcore methods of staying fit stem from years of military training. The set of images are also some of the first personal snapshots released since Underwood shared news of a “hard fall” outside her home in November, which resulted in a broken wrist and more than 40 facial stitches.

The 34-year-old admits she underwent surgery, but shared with Instagram fans and followers in January that she was “good to go” with a snapshot of her x-ray, revealing she now has a pin in her wrist, or medically known as an internal fixation with metal plating.

Underwood previously detailed her injuries in a letter to her fans, explaining she “doesn’t know how things are going to end up.”

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the singer wrote. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer admits that after the fall, she “might look a bit different” now.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse,” she concluded. “And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”