Carrie Underwood Shares First Look at Her Debut Book ‘Find Your Path’

In addition to her jobs as a country music star, songwriter, clothing designer and mom, Carrie Underwood is about to become a published author, with her first book, Find Your Path, set for release in March. On Thursday, Underwood shared the cover of the book, which features the singer standing in a sunny field and wearing a flowing pink dress.

“Excited to share the cover of my new book [Find Your Path] coming out in March 2020!” she wrote, adding a link for fans to pre-order the book.

The title of Find Your Path is inspired by Underwood’s activewear line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, whose slogan is “Stay the path.” The books subtitle is “Honor your body, fuel your soul, and get strong with the Fit52 life,” a philosophy Underwood lives by.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day,” the mom of two said in a statement on the book’s website. “This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

In a statement to PEOPLE about the project, Underwood shared that she wants to help readers embrace a healthy lifestyle.

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” she said. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”

A press release added that the book will include the 36-year-old’s “personal journey towards optimal health.”

“From her passion for sports as a kid, to the pressure to look perfect and fit the mold as she launched her career after winning American Idol, to eventually discovering the importance of balance and the meaning of true health,” the release reads.

Find Your Path will be released on March 3 and the Target edition of the book includes a bonus chapter.

