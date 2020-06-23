What Carrie Underwood Fans Are Saying About Her Father's Day Tributes

Carrie Underwood shared a very heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her own dad as well as her husband, Mike Fisher, and fans have had a lot to say about it. In the post, Underwood shared a collage of photos featuring her dad and Fisher. In the caption she gushed about how "blessed" she feels to "have [two] amazing fathers" in her life. To her own father, Underwood wrote, "You think I’m strong. You think I’m fearless...even when I’m at my weakest. You always see the best in me when I can’t. I want to be the girl you think I am. Love you, Daddy!" She then expressed her appreciation for Fisher, whom she referred to as "the father of my sweet boys." Underwood continued, "Thanks for loving on all of us so well. Isaiah and Jake want to be just like you and I can think of no better example of what a father’s love should look like. We love you!" The post has had many of the singer's fans and followers commenting. Scroll down to read what they are saying. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 21, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

"I always wonder: did your dad clone himself and that's how you were born? Because you are like two drops of water!" "Happy Fathers Day to both of these great father figures!" "Happy Father’s Day hope you guys have a great day!" prevnext

"You are so lucky to have your dad still. Happy father's day to your dad." "happy father’s day to both of them:) the cutest family" "the fact the you used lyrics to one of your songs in the caption made me wanna cry. this is so cute i love you" prevnext

"Blessed beyond belief. Happy Fathers day to your incredible men!" "Happy Father’s Day to Stephen & Mike!!!" "You really looked blessed. I have watched since you won on American Idol. I thought you did fantastic." prevnext

"You Are Truly Blessed No Love Like A Fathers Love Enjoy I Dont Have A Father But He Was The Gretest To Me God Bless You." "Happy Father’s Day to both of you!!!! Hope y’all are having a blessed day!!!!" "Your pictures are beautiful Carrie thanks for posting. Also Happy Father's day to both your Dad& your husband. May God bless you& continue to be a blessing to you." prevnext

"That was our song for our Daddy-Daughter dance at my wedding." "Carrie, I lost my dad when I was 16 yrs old. I wonder what it would of been like to still have him here. What you said about your dad. So special and brought warmth to my heart and soul." "Happy Father’s Day to your dad and Mike! You’re blessed!" prevnext

"I really sang that whole part you wrote for your father!! Hahah! Happy Fathers Day to them!!!" "Beautiful pictures-Carrie!! You are very blessed to have your Dad, whom is a very handsome man and I’m sure inside and out. "And your husband Mike whom is also handsome and I’m sure inside and out and wonderful with the boys Isaiah and Jacob. It is wonderful that you have both of them to look up to and cherish the value and their influence in your own life." prevnext