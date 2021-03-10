Carrie Underwood Fans Wish Her a Happy 38th Birthday With Photos of Her Best Moments

Carrie Underwood celebrates her 38th birthday on March 10, and her fans made sure to send her plenty of birthday wishes on social media, including plenty of photos and a few videos. Earlier on Wednesday, Underwood reverse birthday-gifted her fans, releasing her version of the hymn "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus," which will appear on her upcoming gospel album My Savior. "#NothingButTheBloodOfJesus is my birthday gift to YOU!" she shared on social media. Her fans made sure to shower her with celebratory comments in response — scroll through to see some of the many messages to the star.

Happy Birthday to the reigning queen of country music, @carrieunderwood! 👑 Thank you for making music that matters & for paving the way for so many female artists. We love & miss you so much. ❤️ #HappyBirthdayCarrie pic.twitter.com/uiHGyYPwKC — ✰ (@carriessavior) March 10, 2021 One fan used Twitter to share a photo collage of some of Underwood's memorable moments from 2020 include shots of her on the red carpet at the CMA Awards, holding her Entertainer of the Year trophy at the ACM Awards and performing a medley honoring female members of the Grand Ole Opry during the ACM Awards. "I hope your Birthday brings you joy and many Blessings Carrie-have a wonderful day!!" shared one fan.

2001 ➳ 2021

2001 ➳ 2021

Happy birthday, queen @carrieunderwood! 38 years on this earth and you're as gorgeous as ever! Thank you for being such an amazing role model to so many people out there, including me ♡ #HappyBirthdayCarrie pic.twitter.com/qX2N9A5Vz8 — ellie (@fisherwoodx) March 10, 2021 Another Twitter user posed a 20-year transformation side-by-side of Underwood from 2001-2021. One fan wished the singer "a wonderful year full of love and blessings." Another wrote, "Happy birthday Carrie! Thank you for lighting up my world. God bless you."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CARRIEpic.twitter.com/55iwb7CzCE — ً (@carriethinker) March 10, 2021 One fan shared a video montage to wish the star a happy birthday. One fan went all-caps, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CARRIE UNDERWOOD."

Happy Birthday @carrieunderwood ...

Happy Birthday @carrieunderwood ...

Thanks for all the memories. pic.twitter.com/MVUlWGqYi5 — Edward James (@TheEdwardJames_) March 10, 2021 Someone else shared a selection of snaps of the star on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in 2019. "Happy Birthday Carrie," one fan tweeted. "Enjoy your day as much as enjoy your music."

Happy birthday @carrieunderwood ‼️🎂🧁🥳 🎉 🎊 🎁 #mikefisher pic.twitter.com/VYRYFYAnDz — fisherfan1212 (@fisherfan1212) March 10, 2021 One fan shared a clip of Underwood and husband Mike Fisher, a former NHL player, on the ice together. Underwood and Fisher share two sons, 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob, and several fans wrote that they hope the singer has a good day with her family. "Wishing you a birthday that's as beautiful as you are," one person tweeted. "I hope you have F U N with the B O Y S !" "Happy Birthday Carrie, have a wonderful day with family," added another.