Carrie Underwood Offers Fans Chance to Join Her on Stage During Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood will soon hit the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and she is giving fans a chance to join her on stage! The “Southbound” singer shared the good news on social media.

“I am so excited about the Cry Pretty Tour 360, and we want to give you a chance to be a part of the show,” Underwood said, while sitting on top of tour equipment. “I’ve been so touched by all your stories, tweets, photos and videos, inspired by ‘The Champion,’ and now I’m looking for courageous fans everywhere to join me on stage at your local tour spot to celebrate what ‘The Champion’ means to you, by performing the rap in the song.

“If you think you have what it takes to get on stage, with me, and perform for your inspiration, and you know the entire rap to ‘The Champion,’ then submit your video now. For more details, check out my website. We’ll see you on the road soon!”

Underwood co-wrote “The Champion” with Ludacris (real name: Christopher Bridges), Chris DeStefano and Brett James. The song was the official anthem for both the 2018 Winter Olympics, as well as the Super Bowl LII.

“When we were writing “The Champion,” our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Underwood said of the song. “We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

At least part of the inspiration for “The Champion” came from Underwood’s own family, including her parents and her husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher.

“I think it started with my parents. They just worked really hard and did everything they could to provide for us and make our lives better and give us every opportunity that they could,” Underwood explained. “In a different sense, my husband, on and off the ice, he’s definitely a champion of mine. I see the dedication that he put into his work playing hockey.

“I admire him so much for that,” she continued. “To see how much he put into, and the love, that he put into his God-given ability was just very inspiring.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1. Find dates and cities at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019