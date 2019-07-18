Carrie Underwood Explains Why She Will Never Wear a Skimpy Bikini

Carrie Underwood might be in the great shape, but she isn’t about to flaunt her figure in a skimpy bikini. The 36-year-old reveals that even before she had sons Isaiah and Jacob, she preferred to keep things at least somewhat covered up.

“I feel like with swimwear, growing up in my teenage years, early 20s, I couldn’t wear a triangle swimsuit,” she told PEOPLE. “I can’t do it, it’s not going to happen. It would never have happened.”

Underwood just launched a new swimwear collection through her own CALIA fashion line, created to be both “pretty and functional.”

“I’ve had women come up to me and be like, ‘Thank you! I can take my teenage daughter and we can get things that are cute but also appropriate for her and for me’,” Underwood acknowledged. “And I think of myself running after my crazy kids and being at hotel pools, wanting to be cute but also not wanting to worry about things … Everything stays where it’s supposed to!”

The Oklahoma native doesn’t particularly enjoy swimming, but she still spends a lot of time near the water, thanks to her 4-year-old Isaiah.

“My son is a fish, he loves being in the water,” Underwood said. “[I like] being by the water or on the water, not so much in it. But it’s nice watching him, maybe having a glass of wine by the pool.”

Underwood, who just celebrated the fourth anniversary of CALIA, makes fitness a priority, which is partly what inspired the fashion line.

“I feel like it’s my therapy everyday,” Underwood she told PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t go get massages, I don’t go get facials. That would be great. I might get a massage twice a year – some Mother’s Day present or something, which I literally have a gift card for that, that’s like two years old that I have not used for Mother’s Day.

“But, that’s my thing,” she continued. “I don’t need vacations even. I’m like, ‘Honey, you can give me like an hour, I’m good. You don’t have to take me out. It’s fine.’ That’s kind of my therapy. I feel like a lot of what I do is physically demanding.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin