Carrie Underwood on End of Cry Pretty Tour 360: ‘How on Earth Did I Get so Lucky?’

It was more than a year ago, in August of 2018, when Carrie Underwood announced she would be hitting the road – after the birth of her second child – on the Cry Pretty Tour 360, taking along Maddie & Tae and Runaway June as her opening acts. The tour wrapped up on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Detroit, Michigan, leaving the singer with plenty of mixed emotions.

“Aaaaaaandd, that’s a wrap on the [Cry Pretty Tour 360]!” Underwood posted on social media, along with a few photos of the final night. “It’s been a blast and a blessing! Thanks to all the band and crew and behind the scenes folks that made it all happen night after night and thanks to each and every fan that came out to see us! I’m truly going to miss this tour and all the people on it! How on earth did I get so lucky?!?!”

In a separate post, Underwood praised both opening acts for spending the last few months on the road with her.

“The [Cry Pretty Tour 360] wouldn’t have been complete without [Maddie & Tae] and [Runaway June]! Loved having these ladies out on the road with me!”

Both opening acts previously praised Underwood for giving them the opportunity to join one of the biggest tours of the year.

“It doesn’t feel real that tomorrow is the last night of the [Cry Pretty Tour 360].” Maddie & Tae posted on social media, along with a behind the scenes video. “So many memories. We’ll cherish these last few months forever!”

“This tour has been such an incredible experience for all of us,” added Runaway June. “So hard to believe there’s only one show left!!”

Underwood’s next scheduled appearance is at the CMA Awards, where she will host the show, with help from both Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Underwood will also perform her new single, “Drinking Alone.” She is also nominated for three awards: for Female Vocalist of the Year, for Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty), and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin