Carrie Underwood Encourages Journaling While Coronavirus Outbreak Continues

As Carrie Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher and children Isaiah and Jacob, continue to self-isolate while the coronavirus outbreak continues, Underwood is offering a suggestion for both mental and physical health: journaling! Underwood shared a photo of herself journaling on social media, along with a quote from her recent Find Your Path book.

“Journaling can be a great outlet and a way to keep you accountable,” Underwood posted. “Just a little [Monday Motivation] from [Find Your Path]!”

Underwood’s Find Your Path quote revealed she shares some of her deepest and darkest secrets with her beloved journal.

“I keep a journal, and it means a lot to me,” Underwood said. “It keeps me honest and accountable. I don’t tell many people about every detail of my life, but I tell my journal.”

Underwood also shared pictures of how she was feeding her family without making an unnecessary trip to the grocery store.

“Made tortilla pizzas from the [Find Your Path] book for us all this evening!” Underwood captioned the delicious-looking photos. “Just used what veggies and tortillas we had in the fridge. Yummy and filling!”

It was Underwood’s love of both fitness and healthy eating that inspired her to write Find Your Path, penning much of it while unable to sleep due to pregnancy insomnia prior to Jacob’s birth.

“That is a passion of mine, and I’ve been falling more and more in love with it over the past 15 years really,” Underwood said on the Today Show,. “People would say, ‘You should write a book,’ because I really love health and fitness, and I geek out over articles and trends and things like that, so we went for it just to see how it would turn out.”

Underwood launched a fit52 app along with her Find Your Path book, which landed on the New York Times Best Seller List.

Underwood has also been posting photos of her workouts, while staying home due to coronavirus. Her next scheduled show is on July 19 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Find dates via her website.

