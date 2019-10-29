Carrie Underwood Announces ‘Drinking Alone’ as Next Single From ‘Cry Pretty’

Fresh off the success of her No. 1 single, “Southbound,” Carrie Underwood just dropped “Drinking Alone” as her next single. The song is her fourth release from her latest Cry Pretty album,which was released in 2018. Underwood officially broke the news of her next single on social media.

“Download or stream Carrie’s new single, [Drinking Alone] now!” Underwood shared, along with a link to the song.

Underwood co-wrote “Drinking Alone,” with Brett James and Cry Pretty co-producer, David Garcia.

“I always try to let the album kind of dictate what it wants and let the songs kind of dictate what they want,” Underwood said of her Cry Pretty record. “It’s really hard to start a new project in saying, ‘Man, I really want to write songs about this or make it sound like this.’ So, we just kind of went in and I started writing with people and I was like, ‘What’s coming out?’ instead of trying to force anything into any box.

“I just wanted to be completely creative to see what would happen,” she continued. “I feel like some themes that kind of weave their way through the entire album are ones that are just very real and very much about life and very sincere and emotional and soulful. Of course, we have some fun songs on there too, but there’s a lot of me on this album. I think when people listen to it, they’ll definitely hear that.”

Cry Pretty marked Underwood’s first time producing her own records, giving her autonomy and freedom she hadn’t yet experienced in her career.

“This was a little more broken up, which I think was good, because I was living life in between writing sessions,” Underwood said of writing and choosing songs for the album. “Just kind of getting it in my head that maybe I had the time to produce myself, obviously knowing I have a lot to learn … I had a lot of songs written, a lot of songs collected, and just had to figure out what was gonna make the cut and what wasn’t.”

Underwood will wrap up her massive Cry Pretty Tour 360 on Thursday night, Oct. 31, and likely immediately head into rehearsals for the 2019 CMA Awards. Underwood is nominated for three CMA Awards: for Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty), Female Vocalist of the Year, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The Oklahoma native will also perform her new single, “Drinking Alone,” as well as host the live broadcast, this time with help from country music icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

