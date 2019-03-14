Carrie Underwood Tells Donnie Wahlberg She Likes the ‘Boys in the Band’

Carrie Underwood likes the boys in the band – at least that’s what she told New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg. The American Idol alum responded to Wahlberg’s tweet of the NKOTB’s epic “Boys in the Band” anthem with the perfect response.

When Wahlberg tweeted, “Can you hear them going crazy? The buzz is growing! The knowledge is spreading! [Boys In The Band] (Boy Band Anthem)! Watch it again on for the very first time!” along with a link to the hysterical tribute video, Underwood replied, “I like the boys, the boys in the band!!! [heart emoji] [NKOTB]”

The video for the song salutes other boy bands, including the Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, O-Town and NSYNC. Debbie Gibson also makes a cameo, playing a sexy school teacher and singing part of the song.

It makes sense that Underwood would have an affinity for the latest New Kids on the Block hit, since she grew up while bands like New Kids on the Block, NSYNC and others were enjoying their reign at the top of the charts. She also previously joined New Kids on the Block on stage at their Nashville show, to sing “Happy Birthday” to Jordan Knight.

After Underwood sang, they tried to return the favor, even though their May concert date wasn’t anywhere near Underwood’s birthday.

“Since Carrie’s one of our biggest fans for her entire lifetime and drives around the country to see us, which we still can’t believe happened, now we’re going to let Jon sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to you even though it’s not your birthday,” Wahlberg said.

Underwood might not have recorded any songs with any of the famed boy bands, but she did record “Love Wins,” her current single, with a church choir.

“Musically with this song, just the more it was building, it just felt so right to have a choir on it,” Underwood explained. “There’s something, and you can overdo it for sure, and you can needlessly put a choir on a song, but … there’s something that’s heavenly about it and how it all comes out and you’re like, ‘Ahhhhh.’ There’s just something that makes my heart jump when I hear this. A choir just felt right.”

Underwood is likely singing more lullabies than New Kids on the Block songs these days, since welcoming her second son, Jacob Bryan, in January. She will enjoy a couple more months at home before kicking off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre