Carrie Underwood Details the Impact of Her Accident on New Single ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie Underwood‘s accident from last fall has had an impact on her new single, “Cry Pretty.”

After the track’s debut at the Academy of Country Music Awards last weekend, in what was the Oklahoma native’s first public appearance since the fall, the 35-year-old singer revealed just how much the accident influenced the new single and upcoming record.

“The album as a whole definitely [has] some emotion on it and some kind of raw moments,” Underwood said of the new album in an interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway Thursday. “We certainly have our fun stuff too, because you gotta jam or else you’re just gonna depress everybody.”

When asked if this was the biggest “spectrum of emotion” she has ever showed on a record, Underwood agreed.

“I think so, or at least in that way and in a … raw, exposed kind of way.”

Underwood suffered a fall at her Nashville home in November and required 40 to 50 stitches to her face. With the accident taking place during the holidays, she had the chance to write new music while recovering as her usual collaborators were away.

“Everything you do has an impact on your music and everything that you go through and live through and whatever has an impact on writing,” the former American Idol contestant said. “I don’t want to say that [the accident] ended up being a good thing, but when you live life, I mean you just have more to [share]. More to write about.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Underwood gave more details about the accident, revealing how it happened when she was taking her dogs out for a walk and just tripped.

“I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed a step,” Underwood said. “There’s one lone step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it was because I had to catch myself.”

At first, she thought she just “busted” her lip, but it turned out to be much worse. “I went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no!’”

Underwood will next perform at the CMA Fest in Nashville on June 8.

“Cry Pretty” will be included on the album of the same name, which hits stores on Sept. 14. It will be Underwood’s first record on Capitol Records Nashville.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin / SiriusXM