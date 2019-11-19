Carrie Underwood Definitely Doesn’t Want Any Christmas Presents This Year

Christmas is only a little more than a month away, which means Carrie Underwood is already planning out her list of what she will buy her family and friends. While she loves lavishing gifts on others, the American Idol alum insists she doesn’t want any presents for herself, this Christmas or any other year.

“I don’t want anything,” Underwood insisted on The Ty Bentli Show. “If there are things I want, I go get them, so I don’t need anybody to get me anything.”

Underwood loves to buy gifts for others, even though she previously got in trouble for it, after purchasing her father a $400 generator that he wanted.

“It kind of depends on who it’s for,” Underwood said when asked if she gets specific requests. “If it’s for my dad, I’m asking mom what can I buy him that he won’t get mad at me for spending money on him for. I ask my mom what she wants too.”

Underwood does give her family a few suggestions, even though she would just as soon people not spend their money on her.

“I have those things in my life, like a perfume or something, that is just an easy one to tell me that I won’t go buy things like that,” said the singer. “My mom gets me that.”

Underwood will celebrate Christmas with her husband of nine years, Mike Fisher, and their children, 4-year-old Isaiah and 9-month-old Jacob. The family of four already has a few traditions, which they look forward to adding to over the years.

“We’re getting there,” Underwood said. “I feel like each year we’re adding to our Christmas collection, and then those things obviously come back. I remember that’s kind of how it was when I was growing up too. We had the same little trinkets that we’d set around.”

One tradition that might not continue is chopping down their own Christmas tree, or at least not one as big as the one they had last year.

“We picked out our tree and Mike cut it down and hauled it to the house, and then it was giant and fell over on people,” Underwood recalled. “It was basically Christmas Vacation.”

Underwood wrapped up her Cry Pretty Tour 360 at the end of October, and will enjoy some time at home for the rest of 2019. Tour plans for next year have yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jo Hale